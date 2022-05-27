ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solvang, CA

Allan Hancock College hosts banquet for scholarship recipients

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
 4 days ago
Allan Hancock College hosted a banquet Thursday night, celebrating students who received scholarships.

The annual Rising Stars Student Scholarship Awards Banquet was held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.

The event allows Hancock scholarship recipients to celebrate their achievements, while also meet the school’s scholarship donors.

The recipient of the Marian Hancock Scholarship was also announced.

The $10,000 scholarship is awarded to one student each year who "exemplifies service to the school, scholastic achievement and personal conduct".

It was awarded to Fabiola Vazquez.

“I want to give back to Hancock everything that Hancock has given me, so I plan to come back, hopefully to work, maybe as a professor here, or in the English or Spanish Department,” said Vazquez.

Vazquez’s brother was also awarded with a scholarship.

Vazquez plans to attend either University of California, Berkeley or Cal Poly.

This year, more than 450 scholarships were awarded to over 300 students, worth more than $570,000.

