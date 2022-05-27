ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Hell in a Cell Officially Sold Out, News on Ticket Sales

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext month’s WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event is officially sold out. Tickets for the upcoming Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event event have is sold out, according to WWE. “#HIAC tickets are officially SOLD OUT! See you there, @WWEUniverse [fire...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

PWMania

The Rock’s Daughter Simone Johnson Has A New WWE Ring Name

Simone Johnson, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter, has been given a WWE ring name. Ava Raine will be her new name. The 20-year-old recently changed her Twitter handle. Johnson has been training at the WWE Performance Center since signing with the company in February 2020. The name...
WWE
PWMania

‘Ric Flair’s Final Match’ Tickets Quickly Sell Out

Ric Flar’s Last Match tickets sold out in less than 24 hours, according to the official Starrcast account. The match will take place on July 31 at the Starrcast event in Nashville, Tennessee. According to rumours, it will be FTR and Flair vs. Rock N’ Roll Express and a mystery partner.
NASHVILLE, TN
PWMania

Madcap Moss Returning to WWE SmackDown, Sends Happy Corbin Warning

Madcap Moss has announced his return to WWE SmackDown for the Hell In a Cell go-home episode next week, and Happy Baron Corbin has reacted. Corbin attacked Moss with the Andre the Giant Memorial Trophy and a steel chair on SmackDown on May 13, two days after Moss defeated Corbin at WrestleMania Backlash. Moss was taken to the hospital after being beaten up by his old tag team partner on SmackDown on May 13, and WWE provided a storyline update saying he had a neck contusion as a result of the attack. Corbin then appeared on the show on May 20 and mocked Moss, stating he’s happy than ever now that he’s no longer accompanied by Moss.
WWE
PWMania

Peacock and WWE Network Add New Independent Wrestling Content

Peacock and WWE Network have added new independent wrestling content. ICW and PROGRESS Wrestling shows are among the latest additions to the network. On-demand viewing of the events is now available. Here’s what’s new:. ICW Fight Club 220 – 05/28/22. ICW fans bring the weapons for Kez...
WWE
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Reveals Who He Wants to Face at the Forbidden Door PPV

Bryan Danielson discussed the forthcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event with SI.com, as well as who he would like to face in a match. “I would love to wrestle [Kazuchika] Okada. But in the back of my mind, I’m thinking about Zack Sabre Jr. and wrestling him to see who is the best technical wrestler in the world. We have two very different styles of technical wrestling. We wrestled in 2008, and he was just a kid, but I was super impressed with him then. He’s grown into this amazing wrestler, and I don’t ever recall seeing anyone wrestle with his technique.”
WWE
PWMania

Jim Ross Names AEW Star He Believes Is Underutilized

During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Tony Khan’s decision to sign Jake Roberts to AEW. The WWE Hall Of Famer is Lance Archer’s manager, and JR believes he is underutilized:. “Smart move by Tony Khan to bring Jake in. We have such a young...
WWE
PWMania

AEW Wrestlers Are Reportedly Open to Going to WWE

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez provided an update on the MJF issue during a special Wrestling Observer Radio episode. MJF’s phone is on, according to Meltzer, but he is not answering calls. According to Alvarez, “the rumor that has been out there is that essentially, he wants more money. Tony will offer him more money if, for example, he extends his contract but he doesn’t want to extend his contract. That right there would tell me that he wants out [of AEW].”
WWE
Bianca Belair
Kevin Owens
Becky Lynch
PWMania

Kurt Angle Recalls Working With John Cena During Cena’s First WWE TV Match

During the most recent episode of his Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed wrestling John Cena in Cena’s WWE TV debut in 2002. The following are the highlights:. “He said, ‘Hi Mr. Angle. I’m John Cena. It’s a pleasure to meet you. I’m going to be working with you tonight. It’s going to be an honor to get in the ring with you. He’s very respectful,” Kurt shared about meeting John Cena for the first time.
WWE
PWMania

Kurt Angle Reveals He Was Meant to Feature in the Marine Movie

During the most recent episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed John Cena. During the interview, Angle stated that he, not Cena, was meant to be in the film “The Marine.” He also revealed it was initially meant to go to Steve Austin, but he left, then the movie was postponed for a year.
WWE
PWMania

Chris Jericho Reveals Original Name Pitched For the Jericho Appreciation Society

Chris Jericho discussed the formation of the Jericho Appreciation Society faction in AEW during his Talk is Jericho podcast. “I thought, ‘this [Kingston bringing up Santana & Ortiz] is interesting, we can have some dissension here.’ Then, the fateful moment where Daniel Bryan is going to align with Moxley and he goes, ‘We can bring in Moriarty, we can bring in Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia.’ I was like, ‘is this a thing? If it is, we’ve built up these three guys who have beat up Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho and now they’re going to break it apart? These guys have to stay together. They have to stay together with me! It’s perfect.’ It hit me like, ‘Holy shit.’ Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz have history, they do their thing, I start a new faction with you three and Jake because Jake and I have always been together since day one and I need a killer. ‘This could really work.’ That’s the original idea I pitched to Tony and said, ‘What do you think about this? I know it’s weird”
WWE
PWMania

Backstage WWE Reaction to Tony Khan’s Shot at Money in the Bank

As PWMania.com previously reported, Money in the Bank was originally scheduled to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 2nd, but WWE announced earlier this week that it had been moved to the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The show was reportedly moved due to lower-than-expected ticket sales.
LAS VEGAS, NV
PWMania

News on MJF’s AEW Status Following the 2022 Double or Nothing PPV

Wardlow defeated MJF in dominant fashion at the 2022 AEW Double or Nothing PPV. MJF was carried out of the arena on a stretcher after the match. MJF arrived at the PPV venue Sunday night at the ‘last minute,’ according to PWInsider, and left immediately after his match. It’s expected that he won’t be on the road for at least the next few TV tapings, if not longer.
WWE
PWMania

The Current Mess in WWE: Sasha Banks and Naomi

With the current situation between Sasha Banks, Naomi, and WWE, it would be easy to blame Vince McMahon and his subordinates solely for the walkout. The truth is that the walkout by both women is a more complicated situation than it first appears. Since we have yet to hear from the two wrestlers, there’s only an incomplete picture based on various reports, rumors, and WWE’s public shaming of both women.
WWE
Combat Sports
WWE
Sports
PWMania

Stephanie McMahon’s Ability as an Executive Questioned Within WWE

Stephanie McMahon’s WWE leave of absence and the rumors surrounding her decision to step away from the company, at least temporarily, was discussed on a special edition of “We’re Live Pal” with Andrew Zarian, Dave Meltzer, Bryan Alvarez, and Garrett Gonzalez. Zarian claimed that he spoke with a high-ranking WWE official regarding Stephanie and that there is more to the tale.
WWE
PWMania

Britt Baker Addresses Criticism For Naming Sasha Banks As Her Dream Opponent

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW star Britt Baker was asked who her dream opponent would be earlier this week, and she responded Sasha Banks. Baker revealed that she received a lot of backlash from fans as a result of her comments to Lindsey Brown and Adrian Hernandez of The Playmakers on 1140 The Bet Las Vegas.
WWE
PWMania

Latest News on Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

This Wednesday night, AEW will present Dynamite event from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. WrestleTix announced on Patreon that the show has sold 13,695 tickets, with 860 remaining. Although no matches have been announced for the show, it will serve as the fallout from Sunday’s Double Or Nothing PPV...
INGLEWOOD, CA
PWMania

Title Change on Monday’s WWE RAW

Akira Tozawa is your new WWE 24/7 Champion once more. Two more WWE 24/7 Title changes took place on this week’s Hell In a Cell go-home edition of RAW. Former champion Dana Brooke was chased to the ringside area by Akira Tozawa, T-BAR, and others during a MizTV segment with The Miz and The Street Profits. Tamina Snuka ended up fighting Brooke and eventually pinning her with a Samoan Drop to win the title.
WWE

