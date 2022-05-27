ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Top WWE Superstars Pulled From WWE Money in the Bank?, New MITB Poster Revealed

Cover picture for the articleSeveral top WWE Superstars have been removed from the promotional material for the 2022 Money In the Bank Premium Live Event. As PWMania.com previously reported, Money In the Bank will be moved from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to the MGM Grand Garden Arena, which is only across town. Saturday, July...

PWMania

Queen Zelina Vega Reportedly Injured, Latest News On Her WWE Status

Queen Zelina Vega will reportedly be out of action for approximately 6-8 weeks. Vega hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since late April, and PWInsider is reporting that she suffered an in-ring injury that required surgery. Vega hasn’t wrestled since losing to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair on April 11...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Simone Johnson, The Rock’s Daughter, Gets New WWE Ring Name

Simone Johnson, daughter of The Rock, has received a new WWE in-ring name. Johnson will now be known as Ava Raine. She changed her Twitter account name on Sunday. Johnson also tweeted out a statement about the change and how it doesn’t discredit her family legacy. “I probably sound...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
RELATIONSHIPS
ClutchPoints

WWE News: Randy Orton’s actual condition following news of injury

Randy Orton was reportedly injured following his match last Friday Night SmackDown against The Usos in a Championship Unification match. Last Monday Night, Riddle came out alone to address the RK-Bros’ loss in the May 19 episode of SmackDown in the Title Unification match against The Usos. Riddle vowed vengeance on the Bloodline, who have apparently injured his partner, Randy Orton. Riddle also mentioned how Orton’s back has been bad for a while and that he knows his partner is at home resting.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
Wrestling World

Sonya Deville has a lot of problems right now

In August 2020, a 24-year-old boy was arrested, who had been trying for almost eight years to kidnap Sonya Deville, constantly stalking her on social media and making the life of the WWE athlete truly impossible, who in fear called the police several times, until the final arrest occurred one night.
WWE
ComicBook

The Reason WWE Changed Raquel Rodriguez's Finishing Move Possibly Revealed

Raquel Rodriguez and Ronda Rousey delivered an impressive match a few weeks ago on SmackDown, and last night they faced off against each other once again. Unfortunately, their match got crashed after Shotzi got everyone fuming about being passed up for a shot at the Title, but that wasn't the only takeaway from the match, as Michael Cole revealed a new name for Rodriguez's finisher during the match. The finisher was previously named the Chingona Bomb (which was a fantastic name by the way), but Cole called it the Tejana Bomb during the match, and WrestlingNews.co seems to have put the puzzle pieces together on why it was changed.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Congratulations! Two Wrestling Stars Get Married

That’s the special moment. Wrestlers do a lot of things in the ring and in front of the camera as part of their job. There is very little free time as part of being a wrestler, meaning they have to use what they have as well as possible. That involves several different moments, with one of the most important taking place earlier this week between two stars.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PWMania

Lance Storm Addresses Reasons For Stephanie McMahon’s Stepping Away From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Stephanie McMahon recently revealed that she will be leaving WWE to spend more time with her family, a choice that she did not make lightly. Former WWE star and current Impact Wrestling producer Lance Storm had the following to say about McMahon’s decision to leave the company:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Joins Currently Signed Talent On Upcoming FOX ‘MasterChef’ Episode

The June 2 edition of FOX’s “MasterChef Junior” will have some familiar faces as special guests. It’s been announced that current WWE stars The Miz and Natalya will be appearing on the show to assist some of the junior chefs competing. Athena, formerly signed to WWE as Ember Moon, will also be in the mix representing WWE despite the fact that she was released in November 2021. This gives you fans an idea of how long ago this episode of the show was actually filmed before making it to television next week.
WWE
PWMania

The Current Mess in WWE: Sasha Banks and Naomi

With the current situation between Sasha Banks, Naomi, and WWE, it would be easy to blame Vince McMahon and his subordinates solely for the walkout. The truth is that the walkout by both women is a more complicated situation than it first appears. Since we have yet to hear from the two wrestlers, there’s only an incomplete picture based on various reports, rumors, and WWE’s public shaming of both women.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

More Wrestlers Reportedly Interested In Leaving AEW For WWE

The AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view is set to air live tonight and right now the wrestling world is talking about MJF after he no showed a meet and greet on Saturday. Now fans are waiting to see how things will progress in regards to his scheduled match with Wardlow at Double or Nothing.
WWE
PWMania

Britt Baker Addresses Criticism For Naming Sasha Banks As Her Dream Opponent

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW star Britt Baker was asked who her dream opponent would be earlier this week, and she responded Sasha Banks. Baker revealed that she received a lot of backlash from fans as a result of her comments to Lindsey Brown and Adrian Hernandez of The Playmakers on 1140 The Bet Las Vegas.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

CM Punk Reacts To Rumors Of Backstage Heat In AEW

For weeks now anticipation has been building for Adam Page vs. CM Punk at Double or Nothing and the two stars finally clashed on Sunday night in Las Vegas. In the end it was Punk who walked out with the old as he managed to put Page away with the GTS.
MIAMI, FL
411mania.com

Further Update On MJF Missing Today’s AEW Fanfest

As originally reported by PWInsider earlier tonight, MJF did not show up to his scheduled AEW Fanfest meet and greet this afternoon in Las Vegas. A new report from the sites notes that MJF was seen playing slots at Mandalay Bay instead. PWInsider is also confirming the Fightful report that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
PWMania

Madcap Moss Returning to WWE SmackDown, Sends Happy Corbin Warning

Madcap Moss has announced his return to WWE SmackDown for the Hell In a Cell go-home episode next week, and Happy Baron Corbin has reacted. Corbin attacked Moss with the Andre the Giant Memorial Trophy and a steel chair on SmackDown on May 13, two days after Moss defeated Corbin at WrestleMania Backlash. Moss was taken to the hospital after being beaten up by his old tag team partner on SmackDown on May 13, and WWE provided a storyline update saying he had a neck contusion as a result of the attack. Corbin then appeared on the show on May 20 and mocked Moss, stating he’s happy than ever now that he’s no longer accompanied by Moss.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage WWE Reaction to Tony Khan’s Shot at Money in the Bank

As PWMania.com previously reported, Money in the Bank was originally scheduled to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 2nd, but WWE announced earlier this week that it had been moved to the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The show was reportedly moved due to lower-than-expected ticket sales.
LAS VEGAS, NV

