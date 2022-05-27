ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan to restart idled nuclear power plants, no plans to replace, says PM

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
TOKYO, May 27 (Reuters) - Japan will take firm steps to restart idled nuclear power plants to make maximum use of nuclear power to stabilise energy prices and supply, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday.

"With priority in safety, we will take concrete steps to restart (plants), while the government is not considering to replace" existing nuclear power plants with newer facilities, Kishida told parliament.

