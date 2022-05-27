Reading, West Reading to hold flag-raising ceremonies to kick off Pride month
Reading and West Reading are holding flag-raising ceremonies for the start of Pride month. Reading Pride Celebration says both are scheduled for June 1....www.wfmz.com
Reading and West Reading are holding flag-raising ceremonies for the start of Pride month. Reading Pride Celebration says both are scheduled for June 1....www.wfmz.com
I'm Soooo sick of these mentally ill attention seekers. we should be paying tribute to our veterans more than these people
Comments / 7