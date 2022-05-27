ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Reading, West Reading to hold flag-raising ceremonies to kick off Pride month

By 69 News
 4 days ago

Reading and West Reading are holding flag-raising ceremonies for the start of Pride month. Reading Pride Celebration says both are scheduled for June 1....

icemomma 1
3d ago

I'm Soooo sick of these mentally ill attention seekers. we should be paying tribute to our veterans more than these people

WFMZ-TV Online

Steel Stacks hosts Memorial Day events

BEHTLEHEM, Pa. - Memorial Day weekend is in full-swing across the Lehigh Valley as our nation honors the men and women who have served our nation. The sounds of Sing for America filled the air at ArtsQuest in Bethlehem on Sunday as they honored our nation's heroes. "We're a very...
BETHLEHEM, PA
MyChesCo

Chester County 55+ Community Is Triple Gold Medal Winner at 2022 Best of Pennsylvania Living Awards

BERWYN, PA — The Best of Pennsylvania Living Awards is the region’s juried, best-in-class competition for home building, design, and associated services. Winners represent the industry’s top talent and standout projects in Bucks, Montgomery, Chester, and Delaware Counties. At the recent awards ceremony, Traditions of America at West Brandywine won top honors for Best Community Clubhouse and 55+ Community of the Year. The Community also won gold for its Clubhouse Grand Opening campaign.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Three upcoming private fireworks displays in area

There are three upcoming private fireworks displays in the area. The schedule is as follows:. Enter to Win – $100 Gift Card to One of 12 Conshohocken Bars/Restaurants. Enter to win a $100 gift card to one of the 12 Conshohocken and West Conshohocken bars and restaurants participating in the Thursdays in Conshy summer happy hour series. Starting Thursdays, June 2nd, enjoy cocktail, wine, and beer specials across Conshohocken from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
WFMZ-TV Online

Beltzville State Park fills to capacity on Memorial Day

It was a packed house at Beltzville State Park in Carbon County Monday. So many people showed up to enjoy a day at the park, officials had to turn people away. According to the park's Facebook page, it's the second day in a row the park filled to capacity.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Memorial Day Program at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery: photos

Indiantown Gap National Cemetery held their 40th annual Memorial Day program on Sunday. John Spruyt, director of Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, welcomed the attendees. AMVETS Past Department Commander, Bernard McDonald, delivered the Memorial Day address. Joseph Snyder, Memorial Council Trustee, served as the master of ceremonies.
New Jersey 101.5

Check out the giant sand sculptures at Peddler’s Village in PA

When I was younger I always used to take day trips with my family to Peddler's Village in PA. They always have the cutest themes and activities that all ages can enjoy. It’s always been such a homey environment that the entire family can find joy in during every trip for my family and me personally.
thevalleyledger.com

Memorial Day events in Northampton County

The Veterans Affairs office encourages our residents throughout Northampton County to remember the importance of Memorial Day. Memorial Day is a time for remembering and honoring those who have died in our nation’s wars. It serves as a reminder to honor, respect and remember the men and women who have valiantly fought for and served this incredible country and made the ultimate sacrifice.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
berkscountyliving.com

10 Places in Berks to Splash this Summer

It’s officially the season of bright sunshine, hot temperatures and more time spent outdoors. Looking for a way to play on or in the water? We have 10 suggestions to get you started. Get Wacky on Wednesdays. Follow the Reading Recreation Commission on Facebook at @ReadingRecreationCommission to discover which...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Veterans memorial moved to new spot in Schuylkill

RINGTOWN, Pa. - A veterans memorial has a new home in part of Schuylkill County. The stone now stands in an easy-to-see spot at the Ringtown Valley Recreation Center, as you head into the borough. The flag poles, benches, and the helmet and rifle sculpture around it are new.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings & Closings: Business happenings in our area

Bethlehem's Back Door Bakeshop will reopen as a wholesale operation at 7 E. Church St. in the city's historic district. The business was open for nine years as a retail outlet at Broad and Center streets, before announcing in March that it would close the storefront April 3 and "go back to its origins as a wholesale business."
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Beltzville closed to visitors

For the second day this weekend, Beltzville State Park reached capacity early in the day. The park closed to visitors at 10 a.m. Monday. On Sunday, the park closed early in the afternoon. Overflow parking lots are closed on weekends and rangers were on hand to ticket people who parked illegally. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
LEHIGHTON, PA
PennLive.com

‘Like an ocean of house ... filled the street’: Neighbors describe Pottstown home explosion

Residents living near the site of a house that exploded Thursday night on Hale Street were coming to terms Friday with what had happened. “I woke up this morning ... you know how some people say they forget until it hits them. It wasn’t like that at all. I opened my eyes and I was just like ‘oh my god. This is my reality,’” said Pottstown resident Rebecca Scott.

