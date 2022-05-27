Augie baseball team heads to Super Regional with something to prove

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Showers and thunderstorms are still moving through the region this morning. After that, we’ll see clouds linger, but a few peeks of sunshine here and there. A cold front will be sliding through the region, so temperatures will be cooler out west with highs in the 60s, but we could still see 80s in southeastern parts of the region. The wind will pick up, as well, especially in the southeast. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from noon until 8 p.m. for wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph, and those won’t be associated with any thunderstorms.

