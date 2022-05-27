ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Orange County residents now have access to same-day, in-home medical services

By Jessica De Nova
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hSdaO_0fs0FkTq00

An at-home acute medical care service has partnered with UCI Health to bring services to patient's homes.

All loaded with the medical equipment she needed on Thursday, nurse practitioner Kei Martin and a medical technician were sent to see their first patient of the day.

Having medical information on the road and over the phone expedited the entire process.

This at-home urgent medical care provided by DispatchHealth is a partnership with UCI Health.

Martin, the clinical lead in the Orange County program, said they serve both the insured and uninsured.

DispatchHealth was in 43 markets and as of last November, it came to Orange County, the first location in California.

Viral illness and infection are just some of the acute conditions these teams treat, seven days a week, for patients three months of age to the elderly.

"We also see high-level illnesses, injuries, diseases that typically people would go to an emergency department for," said Martin. "So the only things that we don't see are anything that are a threat to life or limb, such as a stroke or heart attack."

Martin said this helps free up space in emergency rooms and gives healthcare providers a better idea of how their patient's environment affects their health.

Yoshika Tuttle is a working single mother of two who tried the service for the first time on Thursday.

Tuttle said she was happy with her experience.

"Super convenient, I was working up until they knocked on the door," she said. "They came in, didn't take any longer than, I think that was like, 15 to 20 minutes. In my own home, comfortable clothes ... these two ladies were super professional and amazing."

The service accepts several insurance providers and Medicare.

Anyone interested can visit the DispatchHealth website .

Correction: This story was updated to reflect that DispatchHealth was in 43 markets, not 43 states.

Comments / 3

Related
mynewsla.com

Riverside County’s COVID Hospitalizations on the Rise

The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County has increased by two to 93, according to the latest state figures. The number of those patients in intensive care was 11 as of Saturday, up from 10 on Friday. The county’s patient totals have been gradually increasing...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

"It is very easy to catch' says doctor of COVID variant responsible for latest surge

A doctor is urging the public to take appropriate precautionary measures amid a COVID surge—the result of a highly transmissible variant."It is very easy to catch, it just isn't infecting the lungs and thus people aren't dying from it as much but they are getting very sick," Dr. Angelique Campen of Providence St. Joseph Medical Center said. As of Friday, Los Angeles County saw 5,800 new COVID-19 cases, and eight additional deaths, according to public health officials. Hospitalizations were also steadily increasing with 464 patients in Los Angeles County. In Orange County, 138 were hospitalized, and in Riverside County, there were 93 patients being treated for COVID in a hospital."I know that we're all tired and it's been over two years of doing this, but this is our new normal," said Campen, who urged everyone to take appropriate precautions. "You need to be very aware of protecting yourself, either wearing a mask, making sure that you are vaccinated and boosted. As COVID continues to spread, Campen says no one is immune, but the vaccines and boosters are likely to reduce the severity of illness."It is still a big deal. People feel miserable and people still have significant health effects," she added. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Cherng Family Donates $25M to Huntington Hospital

First published in the May 19 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Huntington Hospital recently hosted a reception in honor of the longtime support and generosity of Panda Charitable Family Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Cherng family, the founding family of the largest Asian dining concept in the United States, Panda Express.
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Government
County
Orange County, CA
San Diego Channel

Former Carmel Valley med spa doctor sentenced in federal court

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A former Carmel Valley medical spa doctor was sentenced in federal court following a guilty plea in a case where he reportedly marketed COVID-19 "cure" treatments. Dr. Jennings Staley appeared in court on Friday where he was sentenced to 30 days in prison and two years...
CARMEL VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Services#Medical Equipment#Health Care#Medicare#Uci Health#Dispatchhealth
fullertonobserver.com

What Fullerton Can do About the Drought

An Interview with Delaney Cosgrove, Fullerton’s Water Quality Specialist. Can you briefly describe the seriousness of the drought? How does it compare with previous droughts?. Cosgrove: California is currently in an unprecedented drought. Not only are we entering a third year of below average precipitation in California, but the...
FULLERTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Health Services
citywatchla.com

While LA's Affordable Housing Disappears, A Tenants’ Group Goes Big

Capital & Main accompanied Hernandez and other women tenants from the Hillside Villa apartments when they visited Cedillo at Los Angeles City Hall on May 4, the first day the building was open to the public since it shut for quarantine in March of 2020. They demanded a meeting with the councilmember, and say Cedillo had been ignoring them as he ran for reelection. But when they knocked on his office door, Cedillo opened it himself, his eyebrows rising above his thick-framed glasses when he saw the Hillside Villa mujeres. “I’m in a meeting,” Cedillo explained mournfully in Spanish, “that is more serious than you.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CDC moves Ventura, Orange, San Diego Counties to 'medium' tier

As most of the nation experiencing a new wave in steadily climbing COVID-19 numbers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved 19 new California Counties from the "low" tier to the "medium" tier of coronavirus transmissibility. The move, based off of case rates and hospitalizations, included Ventura, Orange and San Diego Counties, who joined Los Angeles County in the medium level. L.A.'s move was made on May 19. Additionally, other Southern California counties making the move were San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Imperial and Inyo Counties.With the moves, 33 of the state's 58 counties have reached the medium tier, marking nearly...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
119K+
Followers
12K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy