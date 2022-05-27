10pm Sportscast Thursday, May 26th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Entering the 2022 SDHSAA State Track & Field Meet all eyes were on O’Gorman senior Alea Hardie, perhaps the greatest distance runner in state history, to see how she’d end her prep career. As expected, Alea did not disappoint. Hardie won...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jean Pearson is the recreation program coordinator for Sioux Falls and joined us to learn about the pools and playgrounds opening for summer. The public pools will be open this Friday, June 3rd. Playgrounds will be officially open Monday the 6th. Be sure to kick off summer with one of the 6 pools!
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The only winners on the first day of the South Dakota State B Baseball Tournament were the Dell Rapids Quarriers and Mother Nature. Playing the first of four scheduled quarterfinal games on Monday, an RBI double from Aiden Boechler followed by an RBI single from Mason Stubbe in the fourth inning propelled defending state champion Dell Rapids to a 3-1 victory over Parkston/Ethan/Tripp on Monday afternoon at the Birdcage.
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Early Monday morning severe weather caused damage to Huset’s Speedway, ripping apart the scoring tower and suites. According to a press release, the structural damage has canceled Monday’s show featuring the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series, and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chester’s boys soared to their first SDHSAA State B Track and Field team title since 2017 thanks in part to a terrific performance by Jovi Wolf. After losing by a one-hundredth of a second in the 100 meter dash earlier in the...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - ”I watched my older sibling and I always thought it (track) was kind of cool because I had two older sibling that threw and then I had another brother that ran in track. Track was super inspiring to me.” Hamlin Junior Gracelyn Leiseth says.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City is asking for people to report damage from the recent severe weather. The City of Sioux Falls posted on Facebook, asking people to call 211 to report damage from the recent severe weather. The information will be used to assemble a damage assessment.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Severe thunderstorms are expected across the area through the nighttime hours tonight. 12:35 AM UPDATE: Those of you in Yankton County will want to think about possibly heading to shelter in the next half hour or so. A TORNADO WARNING is in place just southwest of Yankton for parts of Cedar and Knox counties in Nebraska. The storm is showing radar indicated rotation and could also be capable of producing up to golf ball size hail.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The championship of the South Dakota State A Baseball Tournament is set after a pair of thrilling semifinal games on Saturday afternoon at the Birdcage in Sioux Falls. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:. -Mitchell’s 5-4 victory over Roosevelt. -Lincoln’s...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hail reports came in early Sunday morning and were hard to miss for those of us greeted by the frozen stones. There is a very good chance we could see hailstones and more severe weather Sunday and into Monday. The First Alert Weather Days have prompted a few tornado warnings and the aforementioned hail is predicted to arrive around 5:00 p.m. and continue late into Sunday evening for a majority of the Dakota News Now viewing area.
VALLEY SPRINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A church east of Brandon sustained damage after a powerful storm passed through the region. Beaver Valley Lutheran sustained damage after severe weather swept through the region early Monday morning. Authorities say the Fellowship Halls is condemned. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All...
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Troy Schreurs had not been to victory lane in nearly seven years. That changed Friday night when he took the win with the Sea Foam Midwest Sprint Touring Series presented by Property Solutions of America and QualityFreightRate.com Midwest Power Series victory at Rapid Speedway. Just 24 hours later, he was back in the KNDsafety.com victory lane with the two series.
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - What started as a normal night and Memorial Day weekend of racing at Husets Speedway ended with the future of the season in doubt after severe storms rolled through and damaged the facility. On the track a pair of feature races highlighted what was...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -While many people were excited to spend time with friends and family this Memorial Day, now they are having to clean up after Sunday night’s storms. Fallen trees, knocked-over signs, and downed power lines could be found throughout Sioux Falls Monday, making for...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ag industry leaders and teachers will soon join forces at an upcoming conference to emphasize the importance of teaching agriculture in the classroom. Cindy Heidelberger, the co-executive director of Ground Works Midwest, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the initiative. Copyright...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Colman-Egan girls track team defending their State B Championship thanks in part to several wins on Saturday from Daniela Lee while the Chester Flyer boys took home hardware thanks in part to three victories from Jovi Wolf. Click on the video viewer...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With low water levels, high gas prices, and severe weather conditions, getting out on the water this summer could come with some increased safety concerns. Members of Vern Eide Marine here in Sioux Falls shared some of these different concerns to look out for...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A couple of fresh faces took home championship hardware on the final day of the State AA Track & Field meet. The Harrisburg Tiger boys claimed their first team title since they were in Class A in 1996 while the O’Gorman girls, highlighted by Alea Hardie setting her third meet record (4:45.33 in the 1600 meter run in her final high school event), captured their first ever outright team championship (they shared last season’s championship with Brandon Valley).
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sioux Falls high school graduation ceremonies took place today and graduates were excited despite many challenges they may have faced along the way. This involved learning virtually and wearing facemasks while at school, all obstacles’ students say were difficult. “It was hard with...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln Patriots weren’t the first team many thought of as a contender to win the State A Baseball Championship. They ended up rather emphatically proving themselves as the last team standing. Lincoln completed a remarkable postseason run by defeating the Mitchell...
