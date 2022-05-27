10pm Sportscast Thursday, May 26th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Severe thunderstorms are expected across the area through the nighttime hours tonight. 12:35 AM UPDATE: Those of you in Yankton County will want to think about possibly heading to shelter in the next half hour or so. A TORNADO WARNING is in place just southwest of Yankton for parts of Cedar and Knox counties in Nebraska. The storm is showing radar indicated rotation and could also be capable of producing up to golf ball size hail.

