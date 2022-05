A few weeks ago, a Dateline viewer contacted us with a tip about a crime in Carlsbad, New Mexico involving stolen checks and stolen dogs. Not your typical Dateline, or so we thought. But that tip led us back to a story we aired nearly 15 years ago about a crime in a very different place – ritzy Monte Carlo – and the mysterious man at the heart of that story. He’d come on the show in 2008 hoping to clear his name of a terrible crime.

CARLSBAD, NM ・ 19 HOURS AGO