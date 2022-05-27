TOMS RIVER: JBJ SOUL KITCHEN SPRING FLING

TOMS RIVER/SSH: OCSN has been able to secure a few more details regarding the earlier crash/jumper on the Tunney Bridge. Originally dispatched as a jumper off the Tunney bridge- we have learned the jumping was actually the final phase of this total incident. Originally the suicidal suspect was said to be making threats to harm himself & his girlfriend- and fled the scene as officers arrived. The suspect/patient then left in a vehicle and struck several parked cars in the Seaside Heights/ Ortley Beach area. Police began to chase the suspect, but the pursuit was terminated as his vehicle was traveling Northbound in the Southbound lanes of NJ 35 at a high rate of speed. Ultimately the suspect/patient struck two additional vehicles on the J. Stanley Tunney Bridge (NJ 37 WB)- and came to rest. Only after the second round crashes on the bridge did the suspect jump off- and land in the Barnegat Bay. Witnesses tell OCSN the suspect/patient jumped into the water to avoid capture by the police. A New Jersey State Police marine unit was able to quickly locate the male party- and transport him to land near the Pier One motel. Silverton EMS then took the male patient from the boat to CMC for medical treatment as he was said to be complaining of unknown internal injuries.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO