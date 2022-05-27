ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

TOMS RIVER: JBJ SOUL KITCHEN SPRING FLING

By OCSN925
By OCSN925
 4 days ago

Celebrate Spring with the staff and team at JBJ Soul Kitchen

ocscanner.news

ocscanner.news

ISLAND HEIGHTS: BOATER IN DISTRESS

At 4:16 pm on May 30, 2020, the Island Heights Police Department received a call for a boater in distress. Patrolman Zappola and Patrolman Sinnott responded to the area of Wannamaker Complex where they could view a green and yellow jet ski about 100 yards taking on water. Upon further investigation, a male was spotted approximately 30 feet away from the vessel floating in the water shouting for help. Our Officers started Ocean County Sheriff 911 marine unit to assist immediately, while keeping eyes on the vessel and the male at all times. A male later identified as Matthew Prepis, borrowed a kayak from 22 Ensor Place and was able to rescue the male in distress while battling high seas. At this time, the Island Heights Volunteer Fire Co. 1 arrived on there boat to assist and was able to bring the jet ski ashore. The male was checked out by the Toms River First Aid Squad and released with no injures.
ISLAND HEIGHTS, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN: ARE YOU A GOOD PUZZLE SOLVER? WHEEL OF FORTUNE IS COMING

Although these games will not be televised you can still win cash and prizes while having a good time playing this theatrical version of Wheel of Fortune. Guests can audition to go on stage, where they will have an opportunity to spin a replica of the wheel and solve the puzzles to win prizes including $10,000, a trip to Paris, Hawaii, and more. Audience members will also be chosen at random for an opportunity to win cash and prizes.
RED BANK, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: BASEBALL TEAM PRESENTS TROOPER FOERSTER’S NIECE WITH AN AUTOGRAPHED BALL

Baseball Team that Plays in Honor of Fallen Troopers Presents Special Gift to Family Member of Trooper Werner Foerster. On May 22, the Blue Knights Little League Baseball team presented Josie Manfre-Morey, niece of Trooper Werner Foerster, with a signed baseball from the team prior to their game against the North Wall Little League in Wall, N.J. The Blue Knights are from Toms River and each player honors the State Police by wearing on their uniform, the badge number of a trooper killed in the line of duty.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: UPDATE TO YESTERDAY’S (MAY 29, 2022) STORY ON PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY POLICE CAR

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on May 29, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the Toms River Township Police were notified that a pedestrian had been struck by a marked Toms River Township Police vehicle in the area of Fischer Boulevard and Adams Avenue. An investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, has determined that William Carberry, 42, of Toms River, was attempting to cross Fischer Boulevard when he was struck by a Toms River Township Police vehicle that was headed northbound on Fischer Boulevard. Mr. Carberry was originally transported to Community Medical Center in Toms River, but then flown to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of his injuries. Mr. Carberry is listed in stable condition.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

WHITING: POLICE FOUND DOG — DO YOU RECOGNIZE HIM?

We are attempting to locate the owner of this male black lab(mix)with brown paws. This pup was wearing a purple collar when we found him. in the area of Sunset Avenue and Stonybrook Road in Whiting and was brought to the Ocean County Animal Shelter. No information was on the collar and there was no chip.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: DO’S AND DON’Ts FOR SAFE GRILLING

As the holiday season and summer months approach, here are some general safety precautions to keep in mind when grilling and celebrating. According to a National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) report, from 2014 to 2018, fire departments responded to an average of 10,600 home fires involving grills, hibachis, or barbecues.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK NEAR FISCHER @ ADAMS BY POLICE VEHICLE- PATIENT POSSIBLY INTOXICATED & NOT IN CROSSWALK

TOMS RIVER: Earlier this evening we reported a pedestrian struck on Fischer @ Adams near the Quick Chek- with a landing zone being staged for Medevac transport. Furthermore- the victim was struck by a Toms River PD vehicle as they were crossing in the roadway near the intersection- outside a marked crosswalk. Initial reports (and other news agencies) incorrectly claimed a child was struck- but the patient turned out to be 42-year-old William Carberry. OCSN has also learned the victim (pedestrian) was a 42 y/o male, whom was wearing all black clothing and appeared to be visibly intoxicated. Witnesses tell OCSN the patient/ pedestrian was intoxicated, wearing all black, and stumbled/stepped into the roadway nowhere near a marked crosswalk. A police vehicle then allegedly struck the victim; whom needed to be transported to a trauma center via Medevac. A landing zone was staged @ the Toms River East Little League ball fields on Windsor.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

HOWELL: LARGE TREE ACROSS ROAD

Officers are on the scene of a large tree down on Sylvan Boulevard, in the area of number 53. There is no damage to property or injuries as a result. JC P&L is on scene to repair a transformer and wires. Please avoid the area for the next few hours as they clear the roadway and make repairs.
HOWELL, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER/SSH: SUICIDAL PARTY MAKES THREATS, GIVES CHASE, CRASHES TWICE- AND ULTIMATELY JUMPS OFF TUNNEY BRIDGE

TOMS RIVER/SSH: OCSN has been able to secure a few more details regarding the earlier crash/jumper on the Tunney Bridge. Originally dispatched as a jumper off the Tunney bridge- we have learned the jumping was actually the final phase of this total incident. Originally the suicidal suspect was said to be making threats to harm himself & his girlfriend- and fled the scene as officers arrived. The suspect/patient then left in a vehicle and struck several parked cars in the Seaside Heights/ Ortley Beach area. Police began to chase the suspect, but the pursuit was terminated as his vehicle was traveling Northbound in the Southbound lanes of NJ 35 at a high rate of speed. Ultimately the suspect/patient struck two additional vehicles on the J. Stanley Tunney Bridge (NJ 37 WB)- and came to rest. Only after the second round crashes on the bridge did the suspect jump off- and land in the Barnegat Bay. Witnesses tell OCSN the suspect/patient jumped into the water to avoid capture by the police. A New Jersey State Police marine unit was able to quickly locate the male party- and transport him to land near the Pier One motel. Silverton EMS then took the male patient from the boat to CMC for medical treatment as he was said to be complaining of unknown internal injuries.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

NEW JERSEY WOMAN ATTACKS YOUNG MUSLIM SISTERS, ”GO BACK TO YOUR F…..ING COUNTRY”

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi announce that based upon an investigation by the Clifton Police Department, Nancy B. Jones, 59-years-old, from Clifton, New Jersey, was arrested in connection with an incident that took place on April 30, 2022, in the area of Lakeview Avenue and East 9th Street in Clifton, New Jersey. Nancy B. Jones is charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Third Degree and Bias Intimidation, Fourth Degree. Ms. Jones is also charged with Simple Assault, a Disorderly Persons Offense and two counts of Harassment, Petty Disorderly Persons offenses.
CLIFTON, NJ
