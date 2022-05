SAN ANTONIO – Two teams from the greater San Antonio area will travel to Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin this week for the UIL State softball tournament. In Class 6A, O’Connor heads to state for the sixth time in program history and the first time since 2012. The Panthers swept Weslaco in their best-of-three Regional Final series with a 5-1 victory in Game 1 and a 7-6 decision in Game 2 that was saved by a game-ending double-play. O’Connor has yet to lose a playoff game this season and has outscored their opponents 68-19. In fact, the Panthers (30-1) haven’t lost a game since a 4-2 loss to Klein Collins on Feb. 19 at the NFCA Texas Leadoff Classic in Bryan. Their opponent in the state semifinals is Americas High School, a program set to make their first appearance in Austin after defeating Flower Mound Marcus in the Regional Final. The Trailblazers posted a 33-6 overall record this season.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO