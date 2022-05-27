ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOIN 6 News

Family of Vancouver hit-run victim speaks out after suspect’s arrest

By Jenny Young
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zOFob_0fs0B3wo00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A suspect is behind bars in Clark County Jail after police say he intentionally ran over and killed a man. KOIN 6 News talked to the victim’s son who was worried an arrest would never come.

34 days ago, Rob Hicks received a call from his sister he’ll never forget.

“She said, ‘dad’s gone,’” Hicks explained. “She said, ‘dad was killed this morning.’”

Rob Hicks lives in California, but he never stopped trying to track the suspect down. He said with the help of social media and people around Vancouver, he kept track of possible sightings of the suspect and would relay those to law enforcement.

“My dad loved his kids…he took care of my grandmother in Washington that’s 94 years old…and a lot of people cared about him,” Hicks said.

On April 22, Hicks’ father, Larry Hicks was run over on his Kawasaki motorcycle in the parking lot of Sea Marc Clinic on Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard in Vancouver.

Hicks was taken to a hospital but did not survive. Investigators say his death was a murder carried out by 33-year-old Corey Shenkle.

Suspect sought after threatening Home Depot customer with gun

Rob Hicks told KOIN 6 News he’s watched video of the gruesome moments recorded by a witness.

“I had to watch it. I’ll be honest with you, I had an emotional breakdown yesterday,” Hicks said.

Details of the moments Larry was killed are documented in a probable cause affidavit by a detective who reviewed surveillance video. The documents say Larry was arguing with someone in a Honda SUV.

Moments later, Shenkle, who was reportedly driving the SUV that was later found out to be stolen, swerved towards Larry who was on his motorcycle.

The affidavit notes Shenkle continued accelerating — driving over Larry and dragging him along the pavement before driving off.

“Now, I have a video of him being ran down like a dog planted in my brain,” Hicks said.

Two weeks went by before U.S. Marshals tracked Shenkle to a motel in Vancouver. However, he escaped arrest by leading law enforcement on a chase, authorities say Shenkle was going more than 100 mph when they called it off out of public safety. Rob Hicks said when he learned Shenkle got away it was hard not to give up hope.

“This whole process has been emotional. I never thought I’d have to go through it and here I am,” Hicks said.

New meth addiction treatment finally available

Shenkle was arrested on Tuesday after Marshals received information that he was spotted riding a bicycle in southeast Vancouver. VPD caught up with him and took him into custody. Police say Shenkle admitted to running over Larry but didn’t think he killed him.

“I wanna see him spend the rest of his life in prison,” Hicks said.

Shenkle was scheduled to be in court on Thursday, but KOIN 6 News was told he didn’t make an appearance.

Shenkle’s next court hearing is June 3.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver#Murder#Violent Crime#Koin 6 News#Kawasaki#Sea Marc Clinic#Home Depot
kezi.com

West Linn man charged in Northeast Portland bias crime at community center

PORTLAND, Ore. — A West Linn man is facing bias crime charges for allegedly putting a neo-Nazi propaganda sticker on a fence outside a facility in Northeast Portland that helps refugees and immigrants, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said. Jarl Judson Rockhill, 35, is accused of putting the sticker...
The Oregonian

Portland man killed in crash on US 26

A 49-year-old Portland man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on U.S. 26. Fredrick Scheffler II was driving west in a black 2020 Tesla Model Y shortly before noon when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed into the eastbound lane of traffic, the Oregon State Police said.
PORTLAND, OR
q13fox.com

Family ID's woman killed in crossfire outside Spanaway gas station

SPANAWAY, Wash. - A mother of nine was killed Thursday night outside a gas station in Spanaway. Family of Angelina Palmer have identified her as the innocent bystander caught in the crossfire at a 7-Eleven gas station on 174th and Pacific Avenue South. She was shot and killed on her 39th birthday.
SPANAWAY, WA
Daily Mail

Prolific car thief, 39, is jailed for ten years after stripping over 100 SUVs and leaving many on cinderblocks in Oregon when DMV worker girlfriend leaked vehicle and driver information

A prolific car thief was sentenced to ten years in prison and had his driver's license revoked for life after he stole and stripped more than 100 vehicles with the help of his DMV worker girlfriend. Israel Fonseca, 39, would steal the cars, gut them for parts - taking everything...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland man dies in crash on Hwy 26 in Clatsop Co.

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man died in a two-car crash on Highway 26 in Clatsop County on Saturday morning, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said just before noon on Saturday, troopers responded to Highway 26 near milepost 10. They said they learned a car going westbound lost control, crossed into the eastbound lane and hit a van.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Man shot by officers during exchange of gunfire in NE Portland arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau said a man who was shot by officers during an exchange of gunfire earlier this month has been arrested. Police said on Friday, 36-year-old Matthew Leahey was released from the hospital and arrested. He was taken to the Multnomah County Jail on charges of attempted murder, attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

New federal lawsuits filed against law enforcement, city of Portland for actions during 2020 protests

Three federal civil rights lawsuits filed in recent days allege a litany of offenses by federal and local law enforcement during 2020 racial justice protests in Portland. The lawsuits describe multiple violations of protesters’ first, fourth, and fifth amendment rights stemming from incidents involving alleged enforced disappearances, retaliation, assault, battery and negligence.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy