Family of Vancouver hit-run victim speaks out after suspect’s arrest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A suspect is behind bars in Clark County Jail after police say he intentionally ran over and killed a man. KOIN 6 News talked to the victim’s son who was worried an arrest would never come.

34 days ago, Rob Hicks received a call from his sister he’ll never forget.

“She said, ‘dad’s gone,’” Hicks explained. “She said, ‘dad was killed this morning.’”



Rob Hicks lives in California, but he never stopped trying to track the suspect down. He said with the help of social media and people around Vancouver, he kept track of possible sightings of the suspect and would relay those to law enforcement.

“My dad loved his kids…he took care of my grandmother in Washington that’s 94 years old…and a lot of people cared about him,” Hicks said.



On April 22, Hicks’ father, Larry Hicks was run over on his Kawasaki motorcycle in the parking lot of Sea Marc Clinic on Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard in Vancouver.



Hicks was taken to a hospital but did not survive. Investigators say his death was a murder carried out by 33-year-old Corey Shenkle.

Rob Hicks told KOIN 6 News he’s watched video of the gruesome moments recorded by a witness.



“I had to watch it. I’ll be honest with you, I had an emotional breakdown yesterday,” Hicks said.



Details of the moments Larry was killed are documented in a probable cause affidavit by a detective who reviewed surveillance video. The documents say Larry was arguing with someone in a Honda SUV.

Moments later, Shenkle, who was reportedly driving the SUV that was later found out to be stolen, swerved towards Larry who was on his motorcycle.

The affidavit notes Shenkle continued accelerating — driving over Larry and dragging him along the pavement before driving off.



“Now, I have a video of him being ran down like a dog planted in my brain,” Hicks said.



Two weeks went by before U.S. Marshals tracked Shenkle to a motel in Vancouver. However, he escaped arrest by leading law enforcement on a chase, authorities say Shenkle was going more than 100 mph when they called it off out of public safety. Rob Hicks said when he learned Shenkle got away it was hard not to give up hope.



“This whole process has been emotional. I never thought I’d have to go through it and here I am,” Hicks said.

Shenkle was arrested on Tuesday after Marshals received information that he was spotted riding a bicycle in southeast Vancouver. VPD caught up with him and took him into custody. Police say Shenkle admitted to running over Larry but didn’t think he killed him.

“I wanna see him spend the rest of his life in prison,” Hicks said.

Shenkle was scheduled to be in court on Thursday, but KOIN 6 News was told he didn’t make an appearance.



Shenkle’s next court hearing is June 3.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.