Biologists are poisoning trees to save birds and butterflies. Let’s talk about very hungry caterpillars.In Kansas and Missouri, they face an increasingly difficult time finding things to eat. That’s making it ever harder for butterflies and moths to survive.Their populations are shrinking, especially in the Midwest, and the birds that eat them are disappearing, too.The invasive Callery pear trees (also known as Bradford pears, Cleveland pears, etc....

SEDGWICK, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO