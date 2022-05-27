ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

99 Percent of Palisades Properties at Risk for Wildfire Damage

palisadesnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Street Foundation’s Risk Factor report sheds light on risk Palisades residents face. in 2021, 3,629 structures were destroyed by 8,835 wildfires in California. As reported by Patch.com, the state is anticipating another serious fire season as the summer is expected to be a dry one and is readying itself to...

palisadesnews.com

Comments / 1

SFGate

California fisherman sued in 'egregious' crabbing case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California fisherman illegally caught hundreds of Dungeness crabs in the protected North Farallon Islands State Marine Reserve, according to a lawsuit filed last week by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. State Department of Fish and Wildlife investigators said they found over 90...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
PLANetizen

Southern California Freeway Expansion Plans Scrapped

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority voted this week to end a $6 billion plans to expand the 710 Freeway, a key cargo corridor that connects to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. An article by Rachel Uranga details the political context for the vote, where environmental...
LONG BEACH, CA
citywatchla.com

While LA's Affordable Housing Disappears, A Tenants’ Group Goes Big

Capital & Main accompanied Hernandez and other women tenants from the Hillside Villa apartments when they visited Cedillo at Los Angeles City Hall on May 4, the first day the building was open to the public since it shut for quarantine in March of 2020. They demanded a meeting with the councilmember, and say Cedillo had been ignoring them as he ran for reelection. But when they knocked on his office door, Cedillo opened it himself, his eyebrows rising above his thick-framed glasses when he saw the Hillside Villa mujeres. “I’m in a meeting,” Cedillo explained mournfully in Spanish, “that is more serious than you.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Map: ‘Exceptional Drought' Expands in Part of California

An already grim situation just got worse for California in this week's U.S. Drought Monitor report. 'Exceptional drought' expanded in parts of California's agricultural Central Valley north of Los Angeles in this week's report. That is the most severe of the weekly update's four drought categories. The area includes portions...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

‘Fire saved my life’: Former inmates find careers as firefighters

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Inside the San Bernardino headquarters of the Forestry and Fire Recruitment Program, 35-year-old John Acuña is preparing for his next fire call. ”I’m just making sure I got everything I need as far as hygiene, to food, to clothes that’s gonna help me on a 14- to 21-fire assignment,” Acuña said.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Blythe, CA: Lost Lake Fire: Large vegetation fire has jumped the Colorado River into Arizona prompting more evacuations.

Sources: Riverside County Fire Department, Colorado River Indian Tribes and InciWeb (Information) Picture: InciWeb (Courtesy) Blythe, California: The large vegetation fire being called the “Lost Lake Fire” burning near the Lost Lake Resort has jumped the Colorado River into Arizona prompting more evacuations. According to the Colorado River...
BLYTHE, CA
SFGate

Authorities: 13 wells leaked methane near California homes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Crews have sealed 13 oil wells in California’s San Joaquin Valley that leaked methane, some reportedly at levels that risk an explosion, a state official said Friday. “The wellheads have been repaired," and there were no readings of methane emissions in a nearby neighborhood,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS LA

"It is very easy to catch' says doctor of COVID variant responsible for latest surge

A doctor is urging the public to take appropriate precautionary measures amid a COVID surge—the result of a highly transmissible variant."It is very easy to catch, it just isn't infecting the lungs and thus people aren't dying from it as much but they are getting very sick," Dr. Angelique Campen of Providence St. Joseph Medical Center said. As of Friday, Los Angeles County saw 5,800 new COVID-19 cases, and eight additional deaths, according to public health officials. Hospitalizations were also steadily increasing with 464 patients in Los Angeles County. In Orange County, 138 were hospitalized, and in Riverside County, there were 93 patients being treated for COVID in a hospital."I know that we're all tired and it's been over two years of doing this, but this is our new normal," said Campen, who urged everyone to take appropriate precautions. "You need to be very aware of protecting yourself, either wearing a mask, making sure that you are vaccinated and boosted. As COVID continues to spread, Campen says no one is immune, but the vaccines and boosters are likely to reduce the severity of illness."It is still a big deal. People feel miserable and people still have significant health effects," she added. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

