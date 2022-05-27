ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hesperia, CA

3-Vehicle Crash On I-15 In Hesperia Thursday Evening

By Staff Writer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> No injures were reported after a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 15 in Hesperia on Thursday evening. The California Highway Patrol said the series of collisions started when...

zachnews.net

Breaking News: Needles, CA: Crash involving a pickup truck with fatalities versus a car along Interstate 40 just east of Five Mile Road.

Sources: San Bernardino County Fire District and California Highway Patrol (Information) Needles, California: A crash involving a pickup truck with fatalities versus a car along Interstate 40 just east of Five Mile Road. The crash was reported at around 12:36 p.m. PT on Monday, May 30th, 2022. ZachNews Photojournalist Zachary...
NEEDLES, CA
kyma.com

Two arrested for allegedly starting the Elk Fire

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - More than 400 acres were scorched giving firefighters trouble putting out the Elk Fire, but new details suggest the fire was intentionally started. When deputies arrived, they immediately identified an area where they believe the fire started. While driving to that spot, deputies noticed...
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Pair of stolen vehicle suspects arrested following pursuit through Ontario

Authorities were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect in Ontario Sunday evening. Ontario Police Department officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, a maroon Chevy Suburban, after their automated license plate reader determined it was stolen. The suspect initially pulled over before taking off on Grove Street, just south of Holt Boulevard at around 9:37 p.m., prompting officers to engage in pursuit. As the chase continued, California Highway Patrol officers also joined once the suspect entered the 60 Freeway. After nearly two hours, the suspected exited the freeway onto surface streets in Boyle Heights. Sky9 over the scene showed the vehicle traveling at extremely high speeds, often driving on the wrong side of the road. The driver sideswiped a vehicle parked on the side of the road as well. At around 11 p.m., the driver jumped out of the vehicle -- as it kept moving -- and attempted to flee on foot. A woman occupant of the car was arrested promptly, and after a short time officers also detained the male driver. 
ONTARIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Person rushed to hospital following car fire on the I10 in Whitewater

It was an intense scene Sunday night on Interstate 10, with a driver being rushed to the hospital after his car caught fire in Whitewater.    Investigators say this happened before 6:00pm, just west of Haugen Lehmann Way. Riverside County Fire helped the man who had serious injuries. His car was fully engulfed. The flames The post Person rushed to hospital following car fire on the I10 in Whitewater appeared first on KESQ.
WHITEWATER, CA
foxla.com

Driver seriously injured after crash off 405 in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - A motorist suffered major injuries Sunday when his vehicle slammed into the right shoulder wall of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Inglewood, authorities said. The crash on the northbound freeway, at the Manchester Boulevard off-ramp, occurred at about 6:15 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. Paramedics...
INGLEWOOD, CA
myrcns.com

Victim, 63, ID’d after fatal offroad vehicle crash in Lakeview

LAKEVIEW, Calif., — Authorities say a man was killed in a solo-vehicle crash involving an offroad vehicle in the unincorporated community of Lakeview, between the cities of Perris and San Jacinto, Friday evening, May 28. The fatal accident occurred in the area of 5th Street and Yucca Avenue, according...
LAKEVIEW, CA
CBS LA

Crews battle fire in Angeles National Forest caused by a car accident

Los Angeles County firefighters went up to the trails north of Agua Dulce to battle a fire near the Bouquet Reservoir. The fire began at about 2:00 p.m. after a traffic collision on Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road. According to Angeles Forest authorities, it was unclear if there were any injuries and they have not issued any evacuations as of 2:40 p.m.At about 3:15 p.m., the fire had spread to about 25-30 acres. About 30 minutes later, officials said that it had scorched 75 acres. This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Video Captures Fireworks, Man on Top of Street Sign at Street Takeover

A street takeover brought huge crowds, fireworks, and at least one person willing to climb to the top of a street sign to a Compton neighborhood Sunday night. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies were alerted to the incident at Caldwell Street and Wilmington Avenue around 1:30 a.m. overnight into Monday.
COMPTON, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Needles, CA: Semi truck versus semi truck crash along westbound Interstate 40 just east of the Needles Agriculture Inspection Station.

Source: San Bernardino County Fire District (Information) Needles, California: Semi truck versus semi truck crash has occurred along westbound Interstate 40 just east of the Needles Agriculture Inspection Station. The crash was reported before 11:00 a.m. PT on Sunday, May 29th, 2022. San Bernardino County Fire District Station 32 and...
NEEDLES, CA
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a street racing crash in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)

1 person dead after a street racing crash in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. One person died following a street racing crash early Saturday morning in Los Angeles. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area near the intersection of Victory Boulevard and White Oak in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Encino at about 12:30 a.m. on reports of a car accident [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Flames Destroy Mobile Homes in Indio

A blaze broke out Monday morning in an Indio mobile home park causing destruction, damage and displacement but no injuries. The fire was reported at 1:56 a.m. at the Arabian Mobile Home Park in the 46000 block of Calhoun Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Two mobile homes...
INDIO, CA
zachnews.net

Parker Strip, AZ: Boater from Indio, California arrested after child dies from being struck by the under the influence boater along the Colorado River near Buckskin Mountain State Park.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Courtesy) Parker Strip, Arizona: A boater from Indio, California was arrested after a child dies from being struck by the under the influence boater...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Police chase: Suspect surrenders after hiding in bushes following pursuit

ONTARIO, Calif. - One person is in custody Sunday night after leading police on a pursuit from San Bernardino County into Los Angeles County. Reports from Ontario police came in shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday night, as officers chased a driver suspected of stealing a vehicle Initial reports had the driver going faster than 100 miles per hour along the 60 Freeway. Eventually, the driver made their way into the East Los Angeles and Boyle Heights areas, with Ontario Police still in pursuit.
ONTARIO, CA
KTLA

Teen seriously injured in Rancho Santa Margarita crash

A 17-year-old junior at Trabuco Hills High School was seriously injured in a crash earlier this week, and now his friend and family are raising funds to help with his recovery. The crash happened Tuesday around 10 p.m. on Antonio Parkway at Tijeras Creek Road in Rancho Santa Margarita. A woman’s vehicle slammed into a […]
RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA
parkerliveonline.com

Seven year old dies after being struck by impaired boater on Parker Strip

A 7 year-old child has died after being struck by a boater impaired by alcohol on the Parker Strip near Buckskin State Park, according to law enforcement. On Sunday after 5 pm, boat patrol deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to the report of an unknown injury boat collision near Buckskin State Park on the Parker Strip. The child was swimming in the water near the shoreline when a boat struck them. Despite life saving measures, the child was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.
PARKER, AZ

