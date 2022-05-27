Bruce Beach Cleanups

Come out on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30 to honor the bravery and sacrifice of American veterans and members of the U.S. Armed Forces at the 7th Annual Pensacola Memorial Day Concert. This concert will feature a live performance by the Pensacola Civic Band with 104-year-old Pearl Harbor Survivor, Frank Emond, as its special guest conductor. The Pensacola Memorial Day Concert is a family-friendly event, open to the public, free of charge, and will take place at Hunter Amphitheater in Community Maritime Park. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets, and enjoy! Food and beverages will be available onsite for purchase.

