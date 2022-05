The list of things to do in Great Bend will soon be growing. Hatchet Axtion will be opening soon downtown where patrons can compete in ax throwing. Sage Cauley and Johan Sanchez partnered to bring the popularity-growing competition to town. The two were ax throwing in the Kansas City area, and Cauley felt the concept of the activity would have success in Great Bend.

