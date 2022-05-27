ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI investigating after Georgia mother of 3 vanishes on rural road

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 6 days ago
ATLANTA — The mother and sister of 27-year-old Olivia Samantha Fowler say they believe something terrible has happened to her and say they are relieved to hear the FBI is now working on the case.

They say they’re hoping to find the answers they have been waiting nine months for.

“Definitely foul play is involved. Yes,” said Roxanne Fowler, Olivia’s sister.

Nine months after she vanished, Olivia’s family fears something awful happened.

Her mother and sister told Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon they’re worried someone may be holding Olivia against her will.

“She’s somewhere she can’t get to us. She’s somewhere she can’t get to a phone. Someone’s holding her is how I feel,” Olivia’s mother, Kimberly Fowler said.

“I just feel that something’s wrong or something bad has happened,” Roxanne said.

Channel 2 traveled to the rural road in Meriwether County where Olivia was last seen in August of last year.

It’s along Pebble Brook Road in Manchester where a witness spotted Olivia walking, then, she seemingly vanished.

“I believe that she might have been walking, and someone picked her up that wasn’t the right people,” Kimberly said.

This week, Channel 2 learned the FBI began assisting the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office with the case months ago.

The family said it’s welcome news.

“A prayer answered, a prayer answered,” Kimberly said.

The family said they believe the FBI can help solve the case.

The FBI won’t provide information about the investigation, but the MCSO told Channel 2 it remains an active investigation that for now is still classified as a missing person’s case.

“I hope in my heart, and I pray every single day that nothing has happened and she’s no longer here with us,” Roxanne said.

Olivia is a mother of three.

Her family says she did hit some rough patches in life, but was on her way to turning things around.

Now, they just want answers.

“It’s rough. It’s not good. I have my good days. I have my bad days. That’s all right now… I’m sorry to cry,” Kimberly said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
