How to talk to your kids about school shootings

LOS ANGELES - Some local K-9s are now in Uvalde to help support the victims of the Texas school shooting at Robb Elementary School. Crisis K-9s Lupe and Dozer are there to support the families of those impacted by the shooting. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed when a gunman opened fire into a single classroom Tuesday in the United States’ deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. Law enforcement officers killed the shooter, identified as a local 18-year-old who had shot and wounded his grandmother and spelled out his violent plans in online messages shortly before the massacre at Robb Elementary. Investigators say they don’t yet know the motive for the shootings.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO