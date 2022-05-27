ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

How to talk to your kids about school shootings

 4 days ago

Texas school shooting: San Bernardino K-9 team in Uvalde helping families of victims

LOS ANGELES - Some local K-9s are now in Uvalde to help support the victims of the Texas school shooting at Robb Elementary School. Crisis K-9s Lupe and Dozer are there to support the families of those impacted by the shooting. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed when a gunman opened fire into a single classroom Tuesday in the United States’ deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. Law enforcement officers killed the shooter, identified as a local 18-year-old who had shot and wounded his grandmother and spelled out his violent plans in online messages shortly before the massacre at Robb Elementary. Investigators say they don’t yet know the motive for the shootings.
UVALDE, TX
Justice Department to investigate police response to Uvalde school shooting

UVALDE, Texas - The Justice Department said Sunday it will review the law enforcement response to the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, an unusual federal look back prompted by questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information from authorities that have enraged a community in shock and sorrow. Department spokesman...
UVALDE, TX

