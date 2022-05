BUTTE — Saturday was a showcase for stellar individual performance at the Class A state track and field meet — and for two teams who couldn’t wait to return to the top. Dillon’s boys, highlighted by Treyton Anderson’s big weekend in the hurdles and sprints, overcame Western division nemesis Hamilton at Butte Memorial Stadium to win the overall team championship for the first time since 2019 when it shared the top prize with Laurel.

