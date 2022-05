Kash Doll went to Twitter with an urgent question for Cardi B- “Aye Bardi how the hell u change wav diaper with the nails? Lol I got on press ons struggling.” Cardi rose to the occasion, of course in true Cardi B fashion, the mother of two answered her fellow MC’s question with a full two-minute diaper changing video demonstration on a stuffed bear, long stiletto nails included. With the caption “Okay girl sooo I just made a whole video 🤣😂😂Trust me you will get the hang of it! However I do feel like boys are harder to clean, they got more crevices.” Showing every aspect of her princess from the wipes to putting on Waves pants, admitting that the hardest part for her is fastening the onesie saying “This is the part i really hate,, also acknowledging “i don’t know if its because I have two kids so I can probably do it a little faster or maybe it was because I’ve been wearing nails this long since I was 19” she even laughs when Kulture asks her why was she doing that to the bear Cardi answers back with “its a long story Kulture” Take a look at the full Twitter conversation and Video below.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO