With All Elite Wrestling in town for tonight’s (May 29th) ‘Double Or Nothing‘ PPV in Las Vegas, NV, several members of the promotion’s roster decided to take in Limp Bizkit‘s show last night at The Theater at Virgin Hotels. A number of them even made it onstage and went at it during “Full Nelson“, even getting in some time on the mic. Among those invited onstage were Sonny Kiss, Chuck Taylor and John Silver. Fan-filmed footage of some of that can be seen below.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO