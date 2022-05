RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes lost goalie Antti Raanta to a lower-body injury in the second period of Monday night's 6-2 Game 7 defeat to the New York Rangers. Raanta exited the game 15:37 into the period with the Hurricanes trailing the Rangers 2-0. As New York put the pressure on in the offensive zone, center Mika Zibanejad tried to get a stick on a bouncing puck near the crease. Raanta did a split to his right and then fell stomach-first to the ice as play was stopped.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO