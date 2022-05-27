Israeli Superstar Noa Kirel Says She Learned Spanish for ‘Dale Promo’ From Telenovelas

Click here to read the full article.

Get you a girl who can sing in three languages. On Friday, Israeli superstar Noa Kirel flaunted her moves and Spanish-speaking skills as she joined Puerto Rican reggaetonero Metro the Savage on “Dale Promo.”

In the song’s video, an exclusive Rolling Stone premiere, Kirel is seen wearing a luscious blonde hair for the first time. She tells Rolling Stone the song is about “having a man who is confident and secure enough with himself that he’s not threatened by the presence of strong females.” The accompanying clip matches the track’s energy with “crazy dance moments” appearing over the club-ready beat.

After scoring massive hits in Israel — including “Meusharim,” “Million Dollar,” and “Yahalomim” — Kirel signed to Atlantic Records last year. she’s entered the pop music space in the United States with radio-ready tracks such as “Please Don’t Suck” and Thought About That.”

Dabbling in Latin music felt like the perfect next step for the singer, who grew up watching Mexican telenovelas on Israeli TV. Plus, Metro the Savage felt like the ideal person to collaborate with for the single.

“I’ve always loved Latin music. When Metro played the song for me at the studio, I knew I had to jump on it!” Kirel says. “There’s something about singing in Spanish that really reminds me of singing in Hebrew. It’s super rhythmic, fun, and sassy!”