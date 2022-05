Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is sharing the results of a weekend effort to keep impaired drivers off the road over the holiday weekend. According to the LVMPD Traffic Bureau on Twitter, officers in the South Central Area Command and LVMPD Convention Center Area Command, both of which are within the Las Vegas Strip area, made 31 DUI arrests.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 20 HOURS AGO