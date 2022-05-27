ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Sheeran’s Expanded Edition of ‘Equals’ Has Arrived: Stream It Now

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

For Sheerios, more Ed Sheeran is never enough. Fortunately, there’s now more equals to go around.

The superstar British singer and songwriter drops = (Tour Edition) , a 24-track expanded version of his chart-leading = (equals) album.

As previously reported, Sheeran’s “Tour Edition” features four unreleased songs including “One Life” and “Penguins,” both from the fictional film Yesterday , in which he appears as himself, plus the freshly-minted “I Will Remember You” and “Welcome to the World,” which arrives just days after he and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcoming a baby girl into the world .

The expanded LP also gathers several previously released cuts, including “The Joker And The Queen” featuring Taylor Swift, “Bad Habits” featuring Bring Me to the Horizon, “2step” featuring Budjerah.

Sheeran’s latest album blasted to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart last November, for his fourth leader. In his homeland, he has a perfect five-from-five chart crowns.

The “Tour Edition” arrives as Sheeran makes his way across the British Isles with a run of stadium concerts in support of equals. Tour dates in support of equals head to the Continent from early July.

Stream the expanded edition of equals below.

