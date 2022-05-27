ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Force takes down top seed UNLV in MWC tournament opener

By Tyler Bouldin
SAN DIEGO (KXRM) — Braydon Altorfer had a home run and four RBIs, Paul Skenes tossed seven shutout innings, and the Air Force Falcons stayed in the winner’s bracket of the Mountain West Conference baseball tournament with a win over the top-seeded UNLV Rebels Thursday night.

After Jake Greiving’s RBI double in the top of the first, Altorfer followed with an RBI groundout to push the Falcons’ lead to 2-0.

Neither team scored again until Altorfer smashed a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning. He added his fourth RBI of the game the following inning on an RBI single.

Skenes, who was named MWC Co-Pitcher of the Year earlier in the day, allowed just two hits alongside his 10-strikeout performance. Despite four walks, he surrendered no runs.

Air Force will play San Jose State Friday at 6 p.m.

