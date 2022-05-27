ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Will Healy: College Football Is Becoming Minor-League Baseball

By ehludwig
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Ejoj_0frzq5Ea00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kGUvw_0frzq5Ea00

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Head Football Coach of the Charlotte 49ers Will Healy joined Kyle Bailey on The Clubhouse as he discussed the athletic improvements that the 49ers are wanting to secure, and the crazy last 10 days for college football coaches.

Will first touched on the athletic improvements that Charlotte is wanting to make across the board from more seating at Jerry Richardson Stadium along with other amenities like indoor practice facilities as he said this program just started football a decade ago and quickly went to FBS and with the growth of the program alongside the upcoming move to the AAC (American Athletic Conference) it’s important to show investment into athletics as a whole as it is big for everyone.

The focus then shifted to NIL as Will said one thing he is going to be interested to see across college football with NIL is how much booster money goes to the athletes compared to crazy purchases like Lamborghini seats inside a locker room but Will can’t worry as much about it as he is still wanting to build this program up.

Things ended with Will being asked about Lane Kiffin’s recent comments on college football saying college is a professional sport Will said it is getting that way with the NIL deals going through the roof along with the transfer portal, but Will said it’s more similar to Minor League Baseball with Single-A, Double-A, and Triple-A, with the biggest programs in the country being the major league, but Will doesn’t think they are truly professional until the players start getting fined or outright cut.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
College Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Healy
Person
Lane Kiffin
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

67
Followers
470
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's sports leader!

 https://wfnz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy