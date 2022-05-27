Will Healy: College Football Is Becoming Minor-League Baseball

The Head Football Coach of the Charlotte 49ers Will Healy joined Kyle Bailey on The Clubhouse as he discussed the athletic improvements that the 49ers are wanting to secure, and the crazy last 10 days for college football coaches.

Will first touched on the athletic improvements that Charlotte is wanting to make across the board from more seating at Jerry Richardson Stadium along with other amenities like indoor practice facilities as he said this program just started football a decade ago and quickly went to FBS and with the growth of the program alongside the upcoming move to the AAC (American Athletic Conference) it’s important to show investment into athletics as a whole as it is big for everyone.

The focus then shifted to NIL as Will said one thing he is going to be interested to see across college football with NIL is how much booster money goes to the athletes compared to crazy purchases like Lamborghini seats inside a locker room but Will can’t worry as much about it as he is still wanting to build this program up.

Things ended with Will being asked about Lane Kiffin’s recent comments on college football saying college is a professional sport Will said it is getting that way with the NIL deals going through the roof along with the transfer portal, but Will said it’s more similar to Minor League Baseball with Single-A, Double-A, and Triple-A, with the biggest programs in the country being the major league, but Will doesn’t think they are truly professional until the players start getting fined or outright cut.