Elizabethtown, KY

Letter to the editor: May 27, 2022

News Enterprise
 4 days ago

Congress has proclaimed May 27, 2022, as National Poppy Day. Honor our fallen warriors and contribute to the continuing needs of our veterans from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Hardin Post 113, 1251 Ring Road, and at Priceless in Etown Plaza, when members of American Legion Auxiliary Hardin Unit...

lakercountry.com

Mill Springs to hold Memorial Day Ceremony

On Monday, May 30, 2022, Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument (NM), in partnership with Mill Springs National Cemetery, will be holding annual Memorial Day Services. Mill Springs Battlefield NM and the National Cemetery would like to invite all veterans, active military, their families, and the public to the programs. Events start at 9 a.m. with the Mill Springs Battlefield NM remembrance ceremony at Zollicoffer Park to reflect on the Civil War battle. Following this, a Memorial Day ceremony at the Mill Springs National Cemetery will take place at 11 a.m. to honor all military service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. US Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Dean Collins will be the guest speaker.
MILL SPRINGS, KY
News Enterprise

Veterans cemetery brings home holiday

A large crowd gathered Monday morning at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff to observe Memorial Day. A ceremony was organized by Fort Knox. Flags had been placed near headstones all around the cemetery May 28 ahead of the event. Bettie Napper was one of the people in attendance. Her husband,...
RADCLIFF, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Appeal filed for Confederate statue in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An attorney for the Daughters of the Confederacy confirms to Eyewitness News that the organization will appeal a judge’s ruling concerning the Confederate statue in Daviess County. The Kentucky Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) is appealing the recent ruling that the Confederate monument on the Daviess County […]
OWENSBORO, KY
News Enterprise

Radcliff/Fort Knox Tourism grants funding to area events

A couple events in Radcliff and Vine Grove are getting a little extra help with money from the Radcliff/Fort Knox Tourism Commission. At its Friday meeting, the commission voted to approve tourism investments for the Radcliff Cultural Festival set for the second Saturday in September and a new concert set to take place Aug. 13 in Vine Grove.
RADCLIFF, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Hope Village has already helped more than 100 residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In only four weeks, leaders at Hope Village, Louisville’s outdoor shelter and resource center, have seen many success stories. Setting up a canopy during a rain shower isn’t exactly pleasant, but Angel Todd says this is exactly where she wants to be. Outside. “We...
LOUISVILLE, KY
News Enterprise

‘Nothing but a good time’

Joe and Judy Hobbs sat on a bench together in downtown Elizabethtown Saturday. As they enjoyed the sounds of engines revving and the smell of barbecue smoking, they remembered owning their own motorcycle. “We went to Talladega, the Smoky Mountains, we went everywhere,” Judy said. They eventually sold their...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
News Enterprise

CHHS grad shows talent, potential for medical industry

It’s been a busy year for Jackson Abel as he successfully completed multiple certifications related to health sciences at Hardin County Schools Early College and Career Center. Although there were a few stressful moments, the 2022 Central Hardin High School graduate stuck with it and earned his state registered...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
News Enterprise

Mastodon fossil found in LaRue County

On an outdoor adventure in LaRue County, Melissa Mouser found a piece of history. It’s been identified as the tooth of a mastodon, a extinct creature which roamed the area more than 10,000 years ago. Mouser said she has always loved the outdoors and exploring, something she inherited from...
LARUE COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Jury finds leader of Black militia group guilty on two counts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The trial for John Johnson, also known as "Grandmaster Jay," finished Friday after four days. The jury found Johnson guilty of two counts, the first being assaulting, resisting or impeding officers engaged in official duty. The second is brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.
LOUISVILLE, KY
News Enterprise

Virginia Mae Martin

Virginia Mae Martin, 97, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was a native of Danville, an active member of Severns Valley Baptist Church and retired from civil service at Fort Knox. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
News Enterprise

Kudos: Praise for HCEC grad telecasts

Sometimes service is taken for granted. HCEC-TV is an often overlooked part of the local school system’s offerings. For decades, it has documented local community and school activities and provided the community with a look at itself on television. The broadcasts of high school sports, plays, classroom projects and...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
News Enterprise

How a man and his beloved pet survived a tornado

More than five months after the tornado tore apart parts of Hopkins County, people still are working on picking up their lives. It’s no different for one man from Barnsley and his beloved companion, a dog named Patches. The two narrowly survived the tornado and they still are struggling to survive each day with the help of friends and neighbors.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington Humane Society offering reduced adoption fees Memorial Day weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Humane Society hopes you will consider adding a furry friend to your family this Memorial Day weekend. $25 adoption fees on select dogs 6 months old or more. The promotion runs through the holiday weekend at the main adoption center on Old Frankfort Pike and the Petsmart location in Hamburg.
LEXINGTON, KY
News Enterprise

Christian women’s conference set for Saturday

The Bride of Christ Women’s Conference will be held Saturday at Radcliff First Assembly of God. Scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the multi-media event challenges Christians to be ready for Jesus Christ’s return. Incorporating teaching, worship and drama, the event is open to women and teens.
RADCLIFF, KY
WTVW

New homes revealed to tornado survivors

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – In a matter of seconds, families lost everything due to the destructive December 10 tornado. In the span of 17 days, two families received more than they could ever ask for in the form of brand new homes, all for free, courtesy of God’s Pit Crew. The homes, constructed from the ground up, were revealed to Jeff and Lisa Vanover, as well as Autumn and her children, with the help of Christian music artist Jason Crabb.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY

