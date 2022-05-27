Letter to the editor: May 27, 2022

On Monday, May 30, 2022, Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument (NM), in partnership with Mill Springs National Cemetery, will be holding annual Memorial Day Services. Mill Springs Battlefield NM and the National Cemetery would like to invite all veterans, active military, their families, and the public to the programs. Events start at 9 a.m. with the Mill Springs Battlefield NM remembrance ceremony at Zollicoffer Park to reflect on the Civil War battle. Following this, a Memorial Day ceremony at the Mill Springs National Cemetery will take place at 11 a.m. to honor all military service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. US Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Dean Collins will be the guest speaker.

