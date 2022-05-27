ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Bull Series Finale: Did Michael Weatherly's Jason Bull Get A Happy Ending After 6 Seasons?

By Laura Hurley
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

Spoilers ahead for the series finale of Bull on CBS, called "Goodbye."

Unconventional legal drama Bull has officially come to an end after six seasons, which also marks the end of an era with Michael Weatherly as a leading man on CBS after his many years on NCIS . So, now that the show is over and the fates of Jason Bull and the rest are established, did he get a happy ending or not?

Well, there was a lot of back-and-forth during "Goodbye," and some fateful decisions had to be made to determine where the show would leave off. So, with Bull done, let's break down the main character's ending.

What Happened

"Goodbye" picked up where last week's penultimate episode left off: after Bull's client Ed Wilson told Bull that he killed a college student years ago, and then killed again more recently to cover it up. It was privileged information, however, and Bull couldn't tell the authorities. Even after he and the TAC tried everything to force a mistrial (since Chester had done such a good job with the defense that Ed was sure to be acquitted), all signs pointed toward Ed walking free. Bull couldn't break privilege without tanking his own career.

At the end of the day, however, he decided that justice for the murdered student and getting Ed behind bars was more important than his keeping his courtroom privileges (and job), and he announced to the jury that Ed was guilty. The judge obviously declared a mistrial and gave Bull the boot from being present in any courtroom in New York.

Where Bull Ended Up

Bull was out of a job with no immediate plans to find a new one as of the end of the series finale. He was immediately resigned to his career in trial science being over, even when Marissa tried to convince him that they could fight back. Ultimately, she bought him out of TAC, and Chunk agreed to stay on (even though he wanted Bull's office). Taylor was also leaving the team to go to Hawai'i for her son's sake – which, as Bull pointed out, wasn't the worst place to move to.

He ended his series out of work, and his decision to break privilege was such a drastic move that Marissa and Chunk may need to fully denounce his actions if they want TAC to pick up and carry on. All things considered, TAC is in good hands with Bull's longtime right-hand woman (with actress Geneva Carr opening up about working with Weatherly ) in charge and Chunk as the lawyer, but what about Bull himself?

Was It A Happy Ending?

On paper, "Goodbye" seems like it should be a pretty miserable ending for Jason Bull. Sure, he has his family, but he had to give up his company and his job. Considering how much his friendships with the team were forged by their tireless work on cases, those friendships may fade with time. He doesn't have any immediate job prospects, and him breaking privilege might well follow him around for the rest of his professional life.

On the whole, though, I would say that Bull got an ending that was more happy than sad. He wasn't heartbroken about having to leave his company and job, and had no regrets that he gave it up to get justice for some victims and prevent Ed from striking again. He's not exactly living hand-to-mouth either, and seemed content with the idea of taking a break for a while. Besides, the show had to come up with a way to go bigger than ever with its series finale, and I would say that this qualified.

So, what's next? There's no sign that CBS was trying to set up a Marissa/Chunk spinoff by the changing of the guard at TAC, and "Goodbye" was likely the last time that fans see these characters. The end of Bull does open up the possibility of Michael Weatherly returning to his old NCIS stomping grounds as Tony DiNozzo (and the NCIS boss weighed in on the idea ), but for now, fans may have to content themselves with a Paramount+ subscription and rewatching the full run of Bull . For some viewing options in the coming days and weeks, be sure to check out our 2022 TV premiere schedule .

Comments / 5

Related
Popculture

'Blue Bloods': Reagan Family Member Makes Life-Altering Decision in Season 12 Finale

The Blue Bloods Season 12 finale packed in two major character developments before closing the curtain on another year. A.D.A. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) finally committed to making that big move she has been debating about all season, while Det. Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) added one to her family. Before those developments though, "Silver Linings" delivered plenty of drama.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Cote De Pablo’s Exciting Career Beyond the Popular CBS Series

When “NCIS” debuted in 2003, we met several characters who spent more than a decade working their way into our hearts. Several include Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), Donald “Ducky” Mallard (David McCallum), and Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly). However, in season three we were introduced to a new, firey Mossad officer named Ziva David. And while she’s been gone from “NCIS” for several years, her actress, Cote De Pablo has led an exciting career. So what became of Ziva outside of “NCIS?”
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

CBS' S.W.A.T. Has Lost One Character Ahead Of Season 6, And The Star Responded

Spoilers below for the Season 5 finale of S.W.A.T., so be warned if you didn't yet watch. While the line has been in the sand for some weeks now, the CBS drama S.W.A.T. officially bid a fond seeya later to Lina Esco’s Christina “Chris” Alonso with its Season 5 finale, which was appropriately titled “Farewell.” Much as viewers may have hoped that the episode would flip expectations around regarding Chris’ future for the already confirmed Season 6, especially after she and Street finally hooked up, her fate was sealed as soon as she made the decision to leave the S.W.A.T. team in order to run the local safe house. To be expected, the character’s final appearance inspired the star herself to share a thankful goodbye message.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geneva Carr
Person
Michael Weatherly
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard’s Son Looks Just Like Richie Cunningham

When Ron Howard’s son looks at his dad’s portrayal of Richie Cunningham in “Happy Days,” it might feel like he’s looking in the mirror. But, as it turns out, Howard’s son, Reed, is the spitting image of his dad, who rose to fame on the classic TV sitcom from 1974 to 1984.
Distractify

Is Len Cariou Leaving 'Blue Bloods' After His Devastating Medical Diagnosis?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 12 of Blue Bloods. Six decades after Canadian actor Len Cariou started his acting career, he’s still booked and busy. He made his debut as Henry Reagan on the CBS series Blue Bloods in 2010. Since then, fans have grown to love the retired police commissioner. However, recent episodes suggest that the tough-but-fair family patriarch’s story may come to an end soon.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Was David McCallum’s Ducky Mallard Away From the Show?

“NCIS” has seen a lot of cast turnover between seasons 18 and 19. Although, no matter who departs the hit CBS show, it seems we can always depend on one series original cast member to make a return. At 88 years old, David McCallum holds a recurring role within the hit series. However, he retired as “NCIS” lead medical examiner Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard in season 15. Ducky then transitioned to the agency historian shortly after. Since then, McCallum has made infrequent appearances on “NCIS.” And now, with season 19 about to conclude, we’re wondering why he’s been away so long.
TV SERIES
Distractify

The Tragic Reason Why 'FBI' Isn't Airing Its Season 4 Finale

In early March, CBS announced that Dick Wolf’s hit procedural crime drama FBI had officially been renewed for Season 5 and Season 6. Since the series first aired in 2018, viewers have grown to know and love the colorful cast of characters who make up the fictional Federal Bureau of Investigations led by Maggie Bell (played by Missy Peregrym).
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#Happy Ending#Cbs#Ncis#Tac
Cinemablend

Could Mark Harmon Still Return To NCIS As Gibbs? Here’s What Sean Murray Says

Season 19 of NCIS has been without longtime cast member Mark Harmon for the majority of the season. Over the last few years, rumors were swirling that the actor would be leaving the CBS procedural and, ultimately, the beginning of the season saw his character, Gibbs, get sent on a big (and long) mission. But could he still come back in some way? Well, Sean Murray is opening up about whether we've seen the last of Gibbs.
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Recap: Who Died in the Season 9 Finale? — Plus, Grade It!

Click here to read the full article. Picking up where we left off in the penultimate episode, Chicago P.D.’s Season 9 finale found Intelligence scrambling to bring down Escano, who was going scorched earth on his whole operation. While Upton would be just fine after that explosion which briefly knocked her out, the same couldn’t be said about the investigation. Escano was still on the run, and Anna feared that he would find her and kill her like he has everyone else who betrayed him. Voight promised to get her into witness protection once she spoke to an assistant district attorney. Meanwhile,...
tvinsider.com

Why Was ‘Magnum P.I.’ Canceled? CBS Boss Explains

CBS canceled Magnum P.I. after four seasons on May 12. And according to CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl, they did not make that decision lightly. The reboot, starring Jay Hernandez, is one of the few network dramas to feature a Latino lead. Its cancellation was reportedly due to licensing fee disagreements between CBS and Universal Television, per Deadline. Despite the show’s popularity (it ranked No. 9 out of CBS’s 14 network dramas, per TVLine), CBS and Universal Television reportedly could not reach an agreement.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Parade

Survivor 42 Runner-Up Mike Turner Breaks Down the Jury Reaction and Playing with Honesty

At long last, Survivor 42 has arrived! Every week, Parade.com‘s Mike Bloom will bring you interviews with the castaway most recently voted off of the island. Mike Turner’s Survivor game was all about defying expectations. Knowing he had a tough look, the retired firefighter hoped to show his softer, more social side. And indeed, his connections proved to be his strongest suit, getting him in tight with several people. Unfortunately, he also subverted expectations in another way when it came to attempting to play his game with integrity and honesty. While people were happy to hear it in the game, they were not so much on Day 26 when they heard him claim that, despite him having been behind some of their blindsided. So Mike’s game went down in flames (the day after he built a huge one), as he finished in second place overall.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

What Did Helen Say at the End of 'New Amsterdam'? Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Season 4 finale of New Amsterdam. The New Amsterdam Season 4 finale left fans with a pretty major cliffhanger when it aired on May 24, 2022. (As most decent seasons do.) At the end of it all, many fans were left with lingering questions, including: What did Helen say to Max, exactly? Keep reading to learn about how the finale played out and what it means for the couple's future together.
Outsider.com

‘Magnum P.I.’: Could the Canceled Jay Hernandez-Led Show Come Back for Season 5?

Fans of the rebooted “Magnum P.I.” TV show on CBS were shocked to hear that the show would not return for Season 5 on the network. Cast members like Jay Hernandez were confident that the show would return, especially given the series’ consistent numbers. Per TVLine, “Magnum P.I.” averaged 7.4 million weekly viewers and a 0.7 demo rating. That’s not too bad for a CBS scripted series, but apparently, it wasn’t enough for the network’s executives. They announced the show’s cancellation earlier this month, not providing a reason for the move.
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Is Vanessa Ray Leaving the Show Ahead of Season 13?

Fans of Blue Bloods are a little worried that Vanessa Ray is stepping away from the show. The procedural’s Season 12 came to a close on May 6th. And the episode saw Ray’s Eddie Janko exposed during her undercover mission. After her assignment ended, the writers didn’t give her any sort of cliffhanger or story that could continue into the fall debut. And between that and her latest Instagram post, fans are wondering if she’s making an exit.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Gets a New Time Slot in Fall 2022

CBS renewed NCIS: Los Angeles for a 14th season, but there’s a tweak in the schedule. It’ll start an hour later on Sunday nights starting this fall. The other shows in the NCIS universe stayed as is. The original NCIS keeps its Monday time slot (9 p.m. Eastern). And it’s followed by NCIS: Hawai’i, the show which premiered this past season.
Soaps In Depth

Inga Cadranel Reveals the Truth Behind Her GENERAL HOSPITAL Exit

Fans were shocked when Harmony died on GENERAL HOSPITAL, but for portrayer Inga Cadranel, her entire run on the soap has been a roller coaster full of wild ups and downs! When she first joined the cast in February 2019 working for evil cult leader Shiloh, the actress had no idea what she was in for.
Popculture

Reba McEntire Joins ABC Drama as Series Regular

Country star Reba McEntire will join ABC's Big Sky Season 3 as a series regular. Big Sky stars Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as private detectives who investigate kidnappings and other crimes in Montana. Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, whose characters were introduced in Season 2, will be promoted to series regulars.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
102K+
Followers
33K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy