The 2022 class from Lima Senior celebrated getting their diplomas and moving on to their next phase of life. Nearly 200 students walked in the graduation ceremony at Spartan Stadium Saturday. The graduates had to overcome many obstacles including mask mandates, canceled events, and online learning for almost half of their high school career because of the pandemic. For Salutatorian Molly Sheets, she says the experience will help her in the future.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO