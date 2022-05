Get your wands ready, because the newest adventure in the Wizarding World has arrived. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore digs into Albus Dumbledore's (Jude Law) past entanglements with the dangerous dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen taking over for Johnny Depp) in a new adventure you won't want to miss. Die hard and new fans alike will love the slew of new terrifying and awe-inspiring beasts in this epic film, as Dumbledore enlists the help of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his intrepid team of wizards and witches.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO