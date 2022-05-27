ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Saturday Surprise Fitness at PCC

murfreesborotn.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStart your weekend with a workout! Join us...

www.murfreesborotn.gov

Related
murfreesborotn.gov

Zumba® at PCC

Ditch the workout...join the party! Zumba is a dynamic and fun dance-based fitness program, using primarily Latin music.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

AM Boot Camp at Patterson Park

High-intensity class designed to increase your muscle strength and endurance, and help shed unwanted pounds. Every workout includes strength training exercises with cardio exercises to give you a whole-body workout. Workouts vary. For ages 16+.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

"Dirty 30" at Patterson Park

Power-packed workout that will challenge your whole body! Workout consists of doing 30 reps or 30 second intervals of body-weight exercises or using dumbbell weights to improve balance, strength, agility and endurance. All fitness levels are welcome!
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Ballroom Dance Class

Deborah Sullivan welcomes those with no dance experience as well as experienced students to her class. Each month you will start at the beginning & build on. In May we will do the Rumba and in June the Foxtrot. No partner necessary! Cost: $26/mo Limit 25 Room 105.
MURFREESBORO, TN
