Freebirds World Burrito to Open New Location In Murphy

The chain that makes Texas’s no. 1 burrito is coming to Murphy .

Opening at 103 W FM 544 in suite 3, an exact date for the new Freebirds restaurant has not been announced. It is expected to open by the end of 2022, according to recent state project filings . Construction on the new 2,454 square foot space will start in August and wrap up in November.

Known for its really big burritos, Freebirds uses certified Master Grillers at every restaurant to ensure its single-cut meats are marinated and grilled to perfection. With the most flavorful marinades and sauces in Texas, Freebirds is consistently craveable.

“It’s Your World” at Freebirds where burritos and bowls are customizable and personalized with signature ingredients, including premium meats, guacamole, legendary Queso Blanco and other delicious options you won’t find anywhere else.

At the end of 2021, a spokesperson for the brand shared that Freebirds is planning to double its total number of locations over the next five years, if not faster.

The main areas of expansion will be across Austin (where Freebirds is headquartered), Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, though the growth will see locations open across the state.