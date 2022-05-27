ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Washington, DC’s oldest resident celebrates 107th birthday

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yrhZ2_0frzioOE00

WASHINGTON — Washington, D.C.’s oldest resident celebrated her 107th birthday in style, with a party three days before her official date of birth.

According to North Carolina online birth records, Willie Mae Avery was born on May 28, 1915, in Catawba County, the daughter of Fred Avery and Eve Ransour Avery.

Friends and family gathered Thursday to celebrate Avery’s birthday Wednesday at Walker Memorial Baptist Church, WTTG-TV reported.

“I’m just so happy,” Avery told the television station. “I don’t have words to say just so much.”

Jacqueline Ellis, a deacon at the church, said Avery was an active deacon when she came to the church and remained involved until becoming sick recently, WUSA-TV reported.

“She was always serving, she would go and visit the nursing homes,” Ellis told the television station. “She would put things in her car and ride down the street and if she saw someone she thought needed something, she would stop and ask them if they needed it.”

According to the 1930 census, Avery was working as a nurse for children in Hickory, North Carolina, when she was 15. Her father was a laborer at a dairy farm,

Avery is now a resident of Ward 4 in Washington and has been recognized by the Department of Aging as a DC Centenarian, according to WUSA. She is now recognized as the oldest living resident in the District of Columbia.

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser sent a letter and a certificate to commemorate Avery’s special day, WTTG reported.

“As Mayor of Washington, D.C., I am so very pleased to congratulate Ms. Willie Mae Avery on the wonderful occasion of your 107th birthday,” Bowser wrote. “Ms. Avery, whether your steadfast commitment to your Ward 4 neighbors through longtime residency, or your spiritual donation to your faith through membership at Walker Memorial Baptist Church located near the historic U Street Corridor, you have long been known as an extraordinary pillar of your community to all who have had the pleasure to know and love you.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
North Carolina State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
97K+
Followers
111K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy