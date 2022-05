Tonight’s Forecast Low: 69F / Tuesday’s Forecast High: 82F…. Windy and warm for outdoor plans this evening. It will remain dry until a cool front approaches from the west with a chance for a “broken line” of showers and t-storms. What this means is the storms will likely be scattered and not everyone will see rain. As for the timing, any rain chances look to hold off until after 9 p.m…. and perhaps not impacting some areas until closer to midnight.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO