Elon Musk, who has made an offer for Twitter, Inc. TWTR, on Sunday engaged in a conversation on the platform regarding de-boosting. What Happened: When Cleantechnica writer Johnna Crider inquired on Twitter why the platform is de-boosting many of Musk's supporters when they reply to him, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO reasoned that it could be due to the algorithm that is "not exactly genius," as opposed by intentional de-boosting by people.

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO