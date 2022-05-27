ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Mobile home park residents unhappy GCU bought their property and is forcing them out

By Venton Blandin
ABC 15 News
 4 days ago

PHOENIX — Forced out for future expansion, people who live in a Phoenix mobile home park are told to pack up their things as Grand Canyon University prepares to turn the property into student housing. The transition has been in the works for years, but residents are still...

www.abc15.com

Comments / 12

oh poopie
3d ago

is there a location nearby where all the people could move there homes to? i am almost certain that many of these people have no transportation available to them. GCU needs to pay all expenses for the move. regardless of where these poor people end up.

Reply(1)
6
George Frank
3d ago

new trend....buy mobile home parks and evict families that have been there for decades. You wonder why there's a shortage if affordable housing. When this happens. There should be a clause in the contract in helping these people relocate a a rate of min. 50%

Reply(1)
5
Mark Dyer
3d ago

Perfect timing with their decision(sarcasm). I hope they do this in a classy and respectable way, or "homeless alley" in central Phoenix is getting a lot of new tennants soon!!:(

Reply(1)
2
