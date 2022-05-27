Mobile home park residents unhappy GCU bought their property and is forcing them out

05.28.2022 | 4:00 PM | MARICOPA COUNTY – Fire crews from the cities of Phoenix, Avondale, and Town of Tolleson responded to reports of a structure fire near 67th Avenue and Freemont Road in Laveen Village around 4:00 PM Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival crews found a fully involved barn fire with animals trapped and flames extending throughout a residential/ranch property. Fire crews quickly balanced the assignment to a working fire and worked the fire from a defensive posture due to heavy fire activity. Stronger than normal wind complicated firefighting efforts as wind driven flames consumed a large portion of the property and threatened multiple residential structures. Once the flames were brought under control firefighters discovered an estimated 40 goats and 200 chickens deceased on scene. No injuries to residents or fire crews have been reported at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 17 HOURS AGO