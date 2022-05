CODY, Wyo. - A major spring snow storm dumped more than three feet of snow and stranded travelers on Highway 296 near Cody in northwest Wyoming Monday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, dozens of people were caught in the storm that closed the highway northwest of Cody, between U.S. 212 and WY 120. A spokesperson for the department said vehicles, including a pickup pulling a camper trailer, were stuck and spun out on the highway Sunday night.

CODY, WY ・ 16 HOURS AGO