Ann Arbor, MI

Adam Sokol: Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase.

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 27 & 28. A Michigan native who now lives in New York City, Sokol has an eccentric and mild-mannered stage...

Virtual Trivia Night: Ann Arbor Adventure Club.

Every Tues. All invited to form teams of 4 or so persons to compete (via Zoom) in a family-friendly 2-round trivia contest featuring questions in a range of fields from entertainment and history to pop culture and geography. Solo competitors are matched up together. 7 p.m., for URL email burrbarr7@hotmail.com. Free.
ANN ARBOR, MI
“Kaleidoscope”: Ann Arbor Concert Band.

In a concert rescheduled from January, former Virginia Symphony concertmaster John McLaughlin Williams, a finalist for the position of the band’s new conductor, leads this local volunteer ensemble in a program featuring works by 20th-century American composers: George Frederick McKay’s Wake Me Up for the Great Jubilee (subtitled “variations on an old American song”) and Walter Piston’s Tunbridge Fair, a 1950 commission by the American Bandmaster’s Association. Also, early 20th-century Russian composer Alexander Glazunov’s smooth & melodic Scènes de Ballet, Civil War-era American composer Henry Clay Work’s soulful “Wake Nicodemus,” and contemporary American composer Ron Nelson’s Passacaglia (Homage on B-A-C-H), a wind band staple since it premiered in 1992. 2 p.m., Michigan Theater. Tickets $10 (kids age 14 & under, free) at the door. Masks & proof of vaccination (or negative Covid test within past 72 hours) required for all patrons over the age of 12. Attendees under the age of 12 have their temperature checked at the door. aaband.org, 478-7515.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
“Tuesday Evening Birders”: Washtenaw Audubon Society.

Every Tues. WAS members lead evening walks at various local birding sites. Bring binoculars and (if you have one) a scope. 6 p.m., usually carpool from the Miller Rd. Park & Ride off M-14, but check facebook.com/washtenawaudubon before each trip to confirm location. Free. Anyone under 18 not accompanied by an adult relative or legal guardian must have a completed parental consent form (available at washtenawaudubon.org).
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Spring Nature Walk: Ann Arbor Natural Area Preservation Division/Ann Arbor District Library.

A city naturalist leads a walk through Scarlett Mitchell Nature Area, 88 acres of mixed habitat (oak forest, wet meadow, shrubland), and a great place to see birds, rare plants, and interesting mushrooms. Dress for the weather and bring water. 1–2 p.m., meet in the Scarlett Middle School parking lot off Lorraine. Free. Preregistration required at bit.ly/scarlettwalk052022. 794–6627.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Memorial Day Parade: Glacier Highlands Neighborhood Association.

Ann Arbor’s oldest neighborhood parade—and the best one in the area for young kids and their families—is a 6-block jaunt beginning at Greenbrier Park. Followed by a brief memorial service in Glacier Highlands Park (3600 Larchmont) and a chance for kids to play at the playground. Food trucks and a visitor from Leslie Nature Center. 10:30 a.m., Frederick to Middleton to Bardstown to Windemere to Barrister. Free. glacierhighlands.org.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Game Playtesting: Michigame Design Lab.

May 1, 15, & 29. All invited to try out new games from local board and card game designers and provide feedback. 2–6 p.m. Bløm Meadworks, 100 S. Fourth Ave. Proof of vaccination required to sit indoors; outdoor seating available. Free, but purchase of food and drink encouraged. 548–9729.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Annual Chelsea Memorial Day Parade: American Legion Post #31.

Participants gather in the downtown municipal parking lot on Main St. and walk to Oak Grove Cemetery for a ceremony to honor veterans. Rain or shine. Limited seating; bring a chair or blanket to sit on. 10 a.m., Chelsea municipal parking, Main St. Free. chelseamich.com.
CHELSEA, MI

