Salmagundi: Ann Arbor Summer Festival Live Here Now.

In a concert rescheduled from January, former Virginia Symphony concertmaster John McLaughlin Williams, a finalist for the position of the band’s new conductor, leads this local volunteer ensemble in a program featuring works by 20th-century American composers: George Frederick McKay’s Wake Me Up for the Great Jubilee (subtitled “variations on an old American song”) and Walter Piston’s Tunbridge Fair, a 1950 commission by the American Bandmaster’s Association. Also, early 20th-century Russian composer Alexander Glazunov’s smooth & melodic Scènes de Ballet, Civil War-era American composer Henry Clay Work’s soulful “Wake Nicodemus,” and contemporary American composer Ron Nelson’s Passacaglia (Homage on B-A-C-H), a wind band staple since it premiered in 1992. 2 p.m., Michigan Theater. Tickets $10 (kids age 14 & under, free) at the door. Masks & proof of vaccination (or negative Covid test within past 72 hours) required for all patrons over the age of 12. Attendees under the age of 12 have their temperature checked at the door. aaband.org, 478-7515.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO