Ann Arbor, MI

Salmagundi: Ann Arbor Summer Festival Live Here Now.

annarborobserver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutdoor performance by this Detroit horn-powered Memphis-style rock ’n’ roll...

annarborobserver.com

annarborobserver.com

Virtual Trivia Night: Ann Arbor Adventure Club.

Every Tues. All invited to form teams of 4 or so persons to compete (via Zoom) in a family-friendly 2-round trivia contest featuring questions in a range of fields from entertainment and history to pop culture and geography. Solo competitors are matched up together. 7 p.m., for URL email burrbarr7@hotmail.com. Free.
ANN ARBOR, MI
HometownLife.com

Everything you need to know about Farmington's Art on the Grand

Art on the Grand will take place 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 5, along Grand River Avenue in historic downtown Farmington. This popular fine arts and craft fair celebrating its 13th anniversary this year should hold a special place in the hearts of Michigan art lovers due to its manageable size and approachable ambience.
FARMINGTON, MI
seenthemagazine.com

12 Fun Summer Festivals in Michigan 2022

Michigan is home to some incredible summer festivals that celebrate everything from asparagus and cheeseburgers, to sand castles and Elvis. Returning to June Pride Month for the first time since 2019, the Motor City Pride Festival in Detroit’s Hart Plaza will commemorate the 50th year since Detroit’s first LGBTQ+ march with an epic celebration of equality featuring a parade, music, family activities, and more. motorcitypride.org.
MICHIGAN STATE
annarborobserver.com

“Tuesday Evening Birders”: Washtenaw Audubon Society.

Every Tues. WAS members lead evening walks at various local birding sites. Bring binoculars and (if you have one) a scope. 6 p.m., usually carpool from the Miller Rd. Park & Ride off M-14, but check facebook.com/washtenawaudubon before each trip to confirm location. Free. Anyone under 18 not accompanied by an adult relative or legal guardian must have a completed parental consent form (available at washtenawaudubon.org).
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Four Sears Hometown stores in Michigan to close

Four Sears Hometown stores have announced permanent shutdowns in Michigan this month with closeout sales, leaving the storied retail name all but absent from the state. Stores in Escanaba, Houghton, Ionia and Sault Ste. Marie posted on their Facebook sites about the closings, which come less than a year after Michigan's last Sears department store, in Westland, closed in June 2021.
SEARS, MI
#Textile#Ford Heritage Park#A2sf Org
annarborobserver.com

“Kaleidoscope”: Ann Arbor Concert Band.

In a concert rescheduled from January, former Virginia Symphony concertmaster John McLaughlin Williams, a finalist for the position of the band’s new conductor, leads this local volunteer ensemble in a program featuring works by 20th-century American composers: George Frederick McKay’s Wake Me Up for the Great Jubilee (subtitled “variations on an old American song”) and Walter Piston’s Tunbridge Fair, a 1950 commission by the American Bandmaster’s Association. Also, early 20th-century Russian composer Alexander Glazunov’s smooth & melodic Scènes de Ballet, Civil War-era American composer Henry Clay Work’s soulful “Wake Nicodemus,” and contemporary American composer Ron Nelson’s Passacaglia (Homage on B-A-C-H), a wind band staple since it premiered in 1992. 2 p.m., Michigan Theater. Tickets $10 (kids age 14 & under, free) at the door. Masks & proof of vaccination (or negative Covid test within past 72 hours) required for all patrons over the age of 12. Attendees under the age of 12 have their temperature checked at the door. aaband.org, 478-7515.
ANN ARBOR, MI
News Break
Politics
WILX-TV

Lansing Board of Water & Light ends Chili Cook-Off event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water and Light announced Thursday it has decided to retire the Chili Cook-Off. According to a social media post, the BWL said the decision was made after “much discussion and thought.”. “We appreciate the support this community has provided the event...
Detroit News

Fire ravages Detroit's Traffic Jam & Snug restaurant

Detroit — Customers, nearby business owners and neighborhood residents are mourning the damage to Traffic Jam & Snug after an overnight fire ripped through the microbrewery and restaurant early Friday. Owner Scott Lowell had to watch it unfold from thousands of miles away, on a humanitarian mission at the...
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Mother of Detroit’s First Lady Passes

Detroit’s First Lady Dr. Sonia Hassan’s mother, Dr. Fikria El Amrousy Hassan, passed away on Tuesday, May 24. Described as an extraordinary wife, mother, scientist, and physician, the prominent medical leader shattered gender, cultural and religious norms, and misconceptions. She was passionate about studying and excelling in the male-dominated fields of science and medicine. Dr. Hassan graduated at the top of her class at Cairo University School of Medicine, where she met her husband of 61 years, Dr. Shawky A. Hassan.
DETROIT, MI
WUHF

Pizza Wizard puts unique twist on pizza

Rochester, N.Y. — Pizza Wizard on South Clinton Avenue offers a pizza that looks different from any other in the city. Sam Carter took us inside the kitchen to see how Pizza Wizard creates Detroit-inspired pizzas from scratch.

