Best Buy Memorial Day sale has big deals on tech, appliances, more

By Chris Hachey
 4 days ago
The start of Memorial Day sales has begun and you need to be on your game. This will help you get the best deals on the items you’ve been wanting. There’s a reason you waited until they went on sale, right? One of the best events each year, the Best Buy Memorial Day sale, is already underway.

Find some of the lowest prices of the year during this sale.

Some of the deals are already live, too, so you should hurry up before they sell out. All of our Memorial Day sales guides are here at BGR Deals.

Before we get to our favorite deals, let’s run through some of the hottest sales right now. All of these big Memorial Day blowouts are live right now, and they’ll last at least through Memorial Day.

For those unaware, Memorial Day 2022 falls on Monday, May 30.

The only thing to note is that some of the most popular products in these sales could sell out before Monday. After all, so many best-sellers are down to the lowest prices of the season right now.

Best Buy Memorial Day sale on appliances

First up on this Memorial Day sale is the appliances that you’re sure to love. Some of the big-ticket items are actually on sale. So you might as well take advantage. Why would you want to wait until they are back at full price?

The LG 20.2 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator gives you plenty of room to store your groceries. The digital temperature controls will keep your food better for longer. Offering over 20 cubic feet of space, you’ll love this. You’ll also love the price right now, as it’s down $200 to just $799.99.

For those looking for more room, the Samsung 27 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with External Water & Ice Dispenser is also on sale. This features externally filtered water and ice plus 27 cubic feet of storage. The lower freezer is easy to use. It’s down to just $2,099.99, saving you $330.

For cooking purposes, check out the Whirlpool 5.1 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Gas Range – Black. There are 5.1 cubic feet of oven capacity and four cooktop burners ranging from 5,000 BTUs to 15,000 BTUs. Enjoy a $233 discount and get it for just $549.99.

Or you can opt for an LG 5.8 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Single Gas Range with WideView Window – Stainless Steel. This will clean itself in 10 minutes and can save you $95 by getting this for $854.99.

More big-time appliances

After you’ve done your dishes, you need to clean them. The Samsung StormWash 24″ Top Control Built-In Dishwasher has three racks, so you can wash plates, cups, and silverware in separate areas. Save $100 and get it for just $799.99 today.

Get an even better deal on a dishwasher when you choose the Amana 24″ Built-In Dishwasher. You’ll barely even know this is on, thanks to its 64dB sound level. Your dishes will come out sparkling clean. It’s just $449.99 right now.

If that isn’t what you’re looking for, then the GE Top Control Built-In Dishwasher with 3rd Rack might be it. This ensures a deep clean on taller items, thanks to the bottle jets. The Dry Boost setting is better than just a simple heated dry. This dishwasher is only $629.99, saving you $117. A great deal!

Best Buy Memorial Day sale has small appliances too

Filling out what you need in your kitchen can be difficult. But this sales event has all kinds of kitchen gadgets you might want.

Save yourself time in the morning and get a Keurig K-Duo 12-Cup Coffee Maker and Single Serve K-Cup Brewer. This lets you brew an entire pot of coffee or just one cup. Get $30 off right now when you purchase it for $159.99. Boom!

To go with your coffee, how about a nice mini waffle? The Bella Mini Waffle Maker is discounted today too. It’s only $10.99 and makes mini waffles in a jiffy.

Or you can make some hard-boiled eggs with the Bella Egg Cooker. Preparing breakfast or snacks has never been more simple. It’s only $14.99 today.

For the bakers out there, there are great deals on stand mixers, including ones from GE. The GE Stand Mixer is down $100 and offers a 5.3-quart capacity for mixing. Get one for just $199.

You can also opt for the Frigidaire ESTM020-BLUE Stand Mixer – Blue if you’re looking for a budget option. This has multiple speeds and is down to $86.99.

Other favorite deals in the Best Buy Memorial Day sale

These aren’t the only deals available, as there are plenty of other tech and appliance offerings for you to enjoy. Take a look at some more.

What date is Memorial Day 2022?

Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 30, 2022. It is the final Monday in May each year.

When does the Best Buy Memorial Day sale start?

As you see above, it’s already started! Some of these deals will run through June 8, so you’ve got some time. But others will sell out quickly. So you better hurry up.

Does Best Buy have discounts this year for Memorial Day?

Absolutely! Check out the ones we’ve listed above and go here to see all the appliances and gadgets you can enjoy for discounted rates. For more Memorial Day deals, check out the BGR Deals daily deals each day.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Comments / 2

