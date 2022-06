SEGUIN, Texas -- Texas Lutheran shortstop Joe Jimenez (San Antonio/Johnson) has been named to the 2022 ABCA/Rawlings Region 10 All-Region First Team and was named Region 10's Co-Position Player of the Year on Tuesday, as announced by the American Baseball Coaches Association. The teams are voted on by members of...

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO