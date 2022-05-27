ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk In Wrong Way Down Highway 99 With 4 Kids In Backseat

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cPzOC_0frzbzSg00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol officers arrested a Sacramento woman who is accused of driving drunk while speeding the wrong way down the highway with four small children in the backseat.

Witnesses reported the car going 100 miles per hour northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 99 near Laguna Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, the CHP South Sacramento said.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle before anyone got hurt and arrested the 31-year-old driver.

After officers placed her in the patrol car, one officer heard a voice coming from the back seat and then realized there were four children in the back seat between the ages of 4 and 9. None of them were properly restrained, the CHP said.

The woman was booked into jail on DUI and child endangerment charges. She told officers she didn’t know she was going the wrong way.

The children are now with their aunt.

Comments / 17

SmellllyDickkk
3d ago

Alcohol manufacturers should be held accountable. Only reason why governor Newsom is not going after them is because he also owns a winery. He wants to make sure California conserve water so he can water his grape fields.

Reply(8)
4
pot stirring
3d ago

This is why drug and alcohol testing should be mandatory for welfare recipients.

Reply
5
Related
CBS San Francisco

Possible DUI driver killed; 4 seriously injured in crash near Antioch bridge

ANTIOCH -- A driver who may have been intoxicated died in a crash that left three children from his car and another driver with major injuries late Sunday on State Route 160 just north of the Antioch Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol. The wreck was reported at about 10:20 p.m. on the two-lane highway between the Antioch Bridge and State Route 12, the CHP said. The area is in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta in southern Sacramento County. A Mazda reportedly traveling southbound at a high rate of speed went over the double yellow lines and into the...
ANTIOCH, CA
FOX40

Reckless driver in Modesto arrested after police pursuit

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy chased a vehicle driving recklessly in downtown Modesto. After ignoring a red light, the driver attempted to evade law enforcement, according to a statement by the sheriff’s office. The driver was going over 100 mph North on Highway 99. This caused […]
MODESTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#California Highway Patrol#Accident#The Chp South Sacramento#Chp
KRON4 News

Shooting shuts down Fiesta Days in Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – The Fiesta Days celebration in Vacaville was shut down Sunday evening before its scheduled end-time due to a shooting, according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. At 7:44 p.m. officers heard a gunshot, the post states. They subsequently found an 18-year-old Fairfield resident with a gunshot wound in […]
VACAVILLE, CA
FOX40

Driver survives near death collision

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A seven car collision involving a big-rig-car-hauler stopped eastbound traffic along State Route 12 east of Jackson Slough Road on Friday, according to CHP. According to CHP, the car hauler did not slow down for upcoming traffic and crashed into the rear of a minivan causing a chain reaction with three […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento County Park Rangers increase patrols after beach shooting injures one

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting at a popular Sacramento beach has left one man with serious injuries, according to rangers with Sacramento County Regional Parks. Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Park Rangers say they received calls reporting a shooting at Sutter's Landing Beach. Rangers, accompanied by officers from the Sacramento Police Department responded to the scene and say they found a man who had been shot in the beach's parking lot.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

A Tuolumne burglary arrest leads to a string of connected crimes

TUOLUMNE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday May 12th, a burglary was reported in the area of County Road in Sonora that led Tuolumne County Sherriff’s deputies to additional suspects and crimes. According to the Tuolumne County Sherriff’s Office, when deputies arrived on the scene, a male suspect ran from them on foot. Deputies chased and […]
TUOLUMNE, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Person Hurt, 18-Year-Old Arrested After Shooting At Fiesta Days Celebration In Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – One person was shot at the Fiesta Days celebration in Vacaville over the weekend, but the event is scheduled to go on Monday. Vacaville PD Lt. Chris Polen confirmed one person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at the event on Sunday. The victim, identified as an 18-year-old from Fairfield, was taken to the hospital. Officers have arrested the suspect. He has been identified as 18-year-old Herman Torres-Vernal, a Suisun City resident. Police urged people to avoid the area of the park, however, the band and the beer garden area remained open. “Last nights incident was an isolated incident. It does not define our community, who is standing together against violence. It’s sad that two individuals, from out of town, believe that they could destroy our 65 year anniversary of our event. We would like to express our greatest gratitude towards Vacaville police department for their swift actions that lead to the capture of the individuals involved,” festival organizers wrote in a statement on Monday. Organizers say they will be fully open on Monday, but police will be evaluating patrols and will add security if necessary.
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘There Was A Lot Of Panic’: Off-Duty Vacaville Officer Speaks After Tackling Suspected Gunman At Fiesta Days

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — The gunman in the Fiesta Days shooting over the weekend was stopped by an off-duty Vacaville police officer as families ran for cover. A TikTok video shows people running in fear following the shooting Sunday night. “There’s gunshots, there’s gunshots over there,” a woman yells in the video. Vacaville Police Corporal Aaron Love was off duty in street clothes and heard a gunshot, then saw people running. “There was a lot of screaming,” Cpl. Love said. “There was a lot of fear. There was a lot of panic.” Corporal Love saw people in the crowd pointing out the gunman, trying to hide...
VACAVILLE, CA
FOX40

Multiple shootings in Oak Park Sunday morning

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department responded to two shootings in Oak Park Sunday morning. According to the Sacramento police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of 22nd Avenue. They located two men each suffering from at least one non-life threatening gunshot wound. Both victims were transported to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

One dead, one injured after vehicles collide and burst into flames

SAN ANDREAS, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died and another was hospitalized after the vehicles they were driving collided and burst into flames near San Andreas on Saturday. The CHP did not specify where the crash occurred however, they said it was near the community of San Andreas. According to the CHP, a Ford vehicle […]
SAN ANDREAS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Found In Car Intoxicated, Arrested For DUI In Lodi

LODI (CBS13) — A man was arrested in Lodi for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and for being in possession of various illegal drugs, said the Lodi Police Department. On Friday, around 11:16 p.m., officers were dispatched to W Lodi Avenue for a report of two men in a U-Haul who were reportedly under the influence of narcotics. The reporting party said the driver was slumped over the wheel and possibly unconscious. Officers arrived and determined that the driver was exhibiting signs of intoxication. Officers arrested 34-year-old Jason Baker of Lodi for DUI charges as well as possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin. Two firearms were also located in Baker’s vehicle. Baker was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for DUI, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and multiple felony weapons charges.
LODI, CA
FOX40

Juvenile shot in Carmichael, police say

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — A juvenile was found dead in the 4400 block of Manzanita Avenue after multiple calls came into the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center about a shooting at an apartment complex, according to the sheriff’s office. The first call came in at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, when deputies arrived on scene […]
CARMICHAEL, CA
KCRA.com

Juvenile shot, killed in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A juvenile was killed in an early morning shooting at an apartment complex, authorities said. The shooting happened on Saturday around 1:15 a.m. on the 4400 block of Manzanita Avenue, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a release. The apartment is about a mile from the American River College.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Possible Drowning Reported In Sacramento River Near Colusa; Search Underway

COLUSA COUNTY (CBS13) – A search is underway in the Sacramento River near the community of Colusa after a possible drowning over the weekend. The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office says, Sunday evening, they got a report about someone going under the water just east of Levee Park. Witnesses reported seeing the person, who wasn’t wearing a life vest, struggling while trying to swim across the river. A search of the river was done by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office boating safety unit Sunday night, but no victim was found. Search efforts resumed Monday morning. No other details about the possible victim, including their name, have been released at this point in the investigation.
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
70K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy