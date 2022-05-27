COVID-19: How Cases in the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 736,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 24, bringing the total count to more than 82.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 994,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 30.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 24.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 34.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 17.4% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA metro area consists of Los Angeles County and Orange County. As of May 24, there were 26,641.0 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Los Angeles residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,524.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim metro area, Los Angeles County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of May 24, there were 28,993.3 cases per 100,000 residents in Los Angeles County, the most of any county in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Orange County, there were 19,155.1 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim metro area, unemployment peaked at 19.3% in May 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 7.5%.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 24 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 24 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 24 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 24 per 100,000 residents 41860 San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA 4,701,332 833,744 17,734.2 5,038 107.2 17020 Chico, CA 225,817 40,502 17,935.8 426 188.6 41940 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 1,987,846 364,386 18,330.7 2,399 120.7 42220 Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA 499,772 92,242 18,456.8 489 97.8 42100 Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA 273,962 53,668 19,589.6 263 96.0 40900 Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA 2,315,980 463,840 20,027.8 4,185 180.7 34900 Napa, CA 139,623 28,130 20,147.1 143 102.4 46700 Vallejo, CA 441,829 90,988 20,593.5 451 102.1 42020 San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA 282,165 58,220 20,633.3 481 170.5 39820 Redding, CA 179,212 37,188 20,750.8 564 314.7 42200 Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA 444,829 93,797 21,086.1 692 155.6 41500 Salinas, CA 433,410 96,193 22,194.5 735 169.6 37100 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA 847,263 188,227 22,215.9 1,499 176.9 49700 Yuba City, CA 172,469 40,482 23,472.0 348 201.8 44700 Stockton, CA 742,603 180,696 24,332.8 2,237 301.2 41740 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA 3,316,073 832,272 25,098.1 5,282 159.3 33700 Modesto, CA 543,194 137,256 25,268.3 1,653 304.3 23420 Fresno, CA 984,521 259,176 26,325.1 2,760 280.3 32900 Merced, CA 271,382 72,017 26,537.1 823 303.3 31080 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 13,249,614 3,529,823 26,641.0 38,840 293.1 40140 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 4,560,470 1,231,763 27,009.6 13,999 307.0 12540 Bakersfield, CA 887,641 240,902 27,139.6 2,334 262.9 31460 Madera, CA 155,433 44,023 28,322.8 370 238.0 47300 Visalia, CA 461,898 136,912 29,641.2 1,477 319.8 25260 Hanford-Corcoran, CA 150,691 55,703 36,965.0 447 296.6 20940 El Centro, CA 180,701 67,092 37,128.7 923 510.8

