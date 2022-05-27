ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Finds twine Thursday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Nurse scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flames in...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Royals' Collin Snider: Gives up homer in loss

Snider (3-2) took the loss Monday versus the Guardians. He allowed three runs on two hits and a walk in one-third of an inning. The Royals rallied to tie the game in the top of the eighth inning, but Snider gave it all back on an Andres Gimenez three-run homer in the bottom of the frame. In 10 innings in May, Snider has allowed 10 runs on 14 hits and five walks. He has a 6.38 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB with six holds and a blown save in 18.1 innings overall as a middle-relief option.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Not starting Monday

Correa is on the bench for Monday's contest against the Tigers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Correa will get a day off after playing seven straight games, producing 10 hits including two doubles and a homer in those contests. Jorge Polanco will slide over to shortstop and bat third in Monday's matchup with the Tigers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Distributes three helpers

Zibanejad notched three assists (one on the power play), two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 7. Zibanejad helped out on both of Chris Kreider's tallies as well as an Andrew Copp empty-netter. While Zibanejad saw his goal streak end at four games, he's still gotten on the scoresheet in seven of his last nine games. The 29-year-old center is up to seven goals, 12 assists, 41 shots on net, 18 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 14 playoff outings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Nursing multiple offseason injuries

Zuccarello is set to have surgery for a core muscle injury and also has a fracture in his leg, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. The recovery timetable for the surgery is about six weeks, while the fracture is expected to heal with rest. Considering training camp is over 14 weeks away, Zuccarello should be back to full health heading into his age-35 season. Despite the injuries, the Norwegian had the best campaign of his NHL career in 2021-22, rattling off 79 points in 70 regular-season games.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darnell Nurse
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Riding pine Saturday

Smith isn't starting Saturday's game against the Dodgers. Smith started in the last five games and went 5-for-17 with two homers, five RBI, four runs, five walks and five strikeouts during that time. However, Jake McCarthy will draw the start in right field and bat sixth Saturday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Brewers' Ethan Small: Sent down following debut

Small was optioned to Triple-A Nashville following the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Cubs. Small made his major-league debut as the starter in Monday's matinee, and he allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out four in 2.2 innings. While it wouldn't be surprising to see the southpaw claim a more permanent rotation spot at some point this year, he'll head back to Nashville, where he's posted a 1.88 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 38.1 innings over eight starts this year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Breather in Game 1 Monday

Cain isn't starting in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader versus the Cubs. Cain will get to rest in Game 1 Monday after starting the last two contests, notably going 3-for-4 with his first homer of the season in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. Tyrone Taylor will start in center while Jace Peterson takes over in right field and will bat eighth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Involved in offense

McCarthy started in right field and went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers. McCarthy tripled in a run in the second inning and came home on Geraldo Perdomo's triple two batters later. In addition to the extra-base hits, McCarthy also made a couple of nice catches, one of which prevented additional runs. He's started seven of eight games since being called up a week ago, mostly slotting in at right field while Pavin Smith has bounced between right field, first base and DH. The game appears to have slowed down for McCarthy in his second stint in the majors this season. He's batting .333 (9-for-27) with three walks, three extra-base hits, six RBI, six runs and a stolen base during his seven-start run.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers#Twine#Pim
CBS Sports

Padres' MacKenzie Gore: No-decision in dominant performance

Gore didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 4-2 win against Pittsburgh, allowing two hits and three walks with nine strikeouts in seven scoreless innings. Gore shut down the Pirates offense by throwing 66 of 93 pitches for strikes with a season-high nine strikeouts and an impressive 15 swinging strikes. Unfortunately for the 23-year-old, the bullpen let in two runs in the eighth to immediately spoil the rookie's excellent performance. Gore has now held opposing offenses to three runs or fewer in each of his seven starts while allowing just one run over his last 16 innings to lower his ERA to an impressive 1.71. He'll look to keep the momentum rolling against Milwaukee next weekend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Marcus Smart: Questionable for Game 7

Smart (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's Game 7 against the Heat. Smart continues to deal with a bothersome ankle injury, though he played 40 minutes in the Game 6 loss and posted 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal. It seems likely that he'll be available in the do-or-die situation.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Another extra-base knock

Franco went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and a run scored Saturday against the Yankees. Franco struck out in each of his first two at-bats but led off the eighth inning with a triple before coming around to score. He's shown a concerning lack of power in May -- he entered Saturday with just a .247 slugging percentage across 85 at-bats in the month -- but he now has two doubles and a triple across his last four games. That's not enough to completely alleviate concerns regarding his recent struggles, though it appears that he is finding his swing again. Overall, Franco has maintained a .263/.293/.421 line across 181 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: On bench Saturday

Moustakas will sit Saturday against the Giants. Saturday's starter Alex Wood is the third consecutive southpaw the Reds have faced, with Moustakas sitting in two of those three contests. Brandon Drury will start at the hot corner on this occasion.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Brewers' Mark Mathias: Heading to Triple-A after Monday

Mathias was optioned to Triple-A Nashville and designated as the 27th man for Monday's doubleheader against the Cubs. Mathias will remain with the Brewers for Monday's doubleheader but return to Triple-A Nashville following Game 2. Since having his contract selected by the team May 24, he's appeared in one game, going 1-for-4 with a run scored. Mathias will provide an extra bat off the bench for Monday's two contests.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Perfect day at plate

Gorman went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's victory over San Diego. Gorman put the Cardinals on the board with his second career home run, a two-run shot off of Nick Martinez in the third inning. After a four-game hitless drought, the rookie infielder has seven hits, including three for extra bases, over his last three games. With a .387/.472/.677 slash line through 10 games, Gorman looks like a staple in St. Louis' lineup.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jake Woodford: Optioned to Triple-A

Woodford was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Monday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. In a move to open a roster spot for Monday's starter Packy Naughton, Woodford was returned to Triple-A on Monday. The right-hander was originally in the mix to start Monday's contest, but after he pitched three innings of one-run ball out of the bullpen Saturday versus the Brewers he was no longer in a position to toe the rubber against the Padres. He'll remain a favorite for a call up moving forward, potentially returning for Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Joining rotation Monday

The Cardinals plan to call up Naughton from Triple-A Memphis and have him start Monday's game against the Padres in St. Louis, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. St. Louis will have to move a player off the 26-man active roster to clear a spot for Naughton, who is poised to rejoin the big club after a week-and-a-half-long stint in the minors. Between his 13 outings in the majors and at Triple-A this season, Naughton hasn't pitched more than 3.1 innings, so he'll likely have a strict cap on his pitch count Monday. Whether he sticks in the rotation beyond Monday may hinge on the availability of Steven Matz (shoulder), who resumed throwing Sunday and could be ready to return from the 15-day injured list in the first week of June.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Meyers: Progresses to playing defense

Meyers (shoulder) played center field in an extended spring training game Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Meyers has been playing in extended spring training games as the designated hitter for a week and a half, but Saturday's matchup marked the first time that he had played defense in West Palm Beach. It's not yet clear when the 25-year-old will be able to begin a rehab assignment, but he's made good progress recently.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Scratched from Sunday's lineup

Lewis was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros for undisclosed reasons. Lewis was slated to bat sixth as the designated hitter Sunday, but he was removed from the lineup without an explanation. It's unclear whether or not the 26-year-old is dealing with an injury, but it's a worrisome situation given he's only four games into his return from the knee surgery he underwent in June of 2021.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Notches steal Sunday

Brantley went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a walk in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Mariners. At 35 years old, it's no surprise Brantley isn't running as often as he used to -- this was his second attempt and first successful steal of the year. The veteran outfielder hasn't attempted more than five steals since 2018, so any speed contributions are icing on the cake. With the bat, he's hit safely in eight of the last 10 games, going 8-for-31 (.258) in that span. He's posted a steady .280/.367/.408 slash line with three home runs, 16 RBI, 16 runs scored, nine doubles and a triple in 42 contests this season.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Out with minor illness

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Bader is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers due to "stuffiness" and cold-like symptoms, John Denton of MLB.com reports. The team hasn't revealed whether Bader has been tested for COVID-19, but at this stage, the Cardinals don't believe his illness is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy