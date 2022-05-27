ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Nets goal in Game 5 win

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Bouchard scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flames in Game 5. Bouchard...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Royals' Collin Snider: Gives up homer in loss

Snider (3-2) took the loss Monday versus the Guardians. He allowed three runs on two hits and a walk in one-third of an inning. The Royals rallied to tie the game in the top of the eighth inning, but Snider gave it all back on an Andres Gimenez three-run homer in the bottom of the frame. In 10 innings in May, Snider has allowed 10 runs on 14 hits and five walks. He has a 6.38 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB with six holds and a blown save in 18.1 innings overall as a middle-relief option.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Celtics' Marcus Smart: Questionable for Game 7

Smart (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's Game 7 against the Heat. Smart continues to deal with a bothersome ankle injury, though he played 40 minutes in the Game 6 loss and posted 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal. It seems likely that he'll be available in the do-or-die situation.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Involved in offense

McCarthy started in right field and went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers. McCarthy tripled in a run in the second inning and came home on Geraldo Perdomo's triple two batters later. In addition to the extra-base hits, McCarthy also made a couple of nice catches, one of which prevented additional runs. He's started seven of eight games since being called up a week ago, mostly slotting in at right field while Pavin Smith has bounced between right field, first base and DH. The game appears to have slowed down for McCarthy in his second stint in the majors this season. He's batting .333 (9-for-27) with three walks, three extra-base hits, six RBI, six runs and a stolen base during his seven-start run.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Joey Krehbiel: Collects win in Game 2

Krehbiel (2-3) earned the win in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Red Sox. He allowed one hit and struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings. Saturday was his second scoreless appearance in a row, the first time he's achieved that feat since May 9-10. The right-hander followed spot starter Denyi Reyes, who was effective with just one run allowed in 3.2 innings. Krehbiel has worked well in a versatile role this season, posting a 2.86 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB across 22 innings in 20 appearances. He's added five holds, and he's earned trust with manager Brandon Hyde to deliver quality pitching in a variety of situations.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Not starting Monday

Correa is on the bench for Monday's contest against the Tigers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Correa will get a day off after playing seven straight games, producing 10 hits including two doubles and a homer in those contests. Jorge Polanco will slide over to shortstop and bat third in Monday's matchup with the Tigers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Padres' MacKenzie Gore: No-decision in dominant performance

Gore didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 4-2 win against Pittsburgh, allowing two hits and three walks with nine strikeouts in seven scoreless innings. Gore shut down the Pirates offense by throwing 66 of 93 pitches for strikes with a season-high nine strikeouts and an impressive 15 swinging strikes. Unfortunately for the 23-year-old, the bullpen let in two runs in the eighth to immediately spoil the rookie's excellent performance. Gore has now held opposing offenses to three runs or fewer in each of his seven starts while allowing just one run over his last 16 innings to lower his ERA to an impressive 1.71. He'll look to keep the momentum rolling against Milwaukee next weekend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Distributes three helpers

Zibanejad notched three assists (one on the power play), two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 7. Zibanejad helped out on both of Chris Kreider's tallies as well as an Andrew Copp empty-netter. While Zibanejad saw his goal streak end at four games, he's still gotten on the scoresheet in seven of his last nine games. The 29-year-old center is up to seven goals, 12 assists, 41 shots on net, 18 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 14 playoff outings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Nursing multiple offseason injuries

Zuccarello is set to have surgery for a core muscle injury and also has a fracture in his leg, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. The recovery timetable for the surgery is about six weeks, while the fracture is expected to heal with rest. Considering training camp is over 14 weeks away, Zuccarello should be back to full health heading into his age-35 season. Despite the injuries, the Norwegian had the best campaign of his NHL career in 2021-22, rattling off 79 points in 70 regular-season games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: On bench Saturday

Moustakas will sit Saturday against the Giants. Saturday's starter Alex Wood is the third consecutive southpaw the Reds have faced, with Moustakas sitting in two of those three contests. Brandon Drury will start at the hot corner on this occasion.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Perfect day at plate

Gorman went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's victory over San Diego. Gorman put the Cardinals on the board with his second career home run, a two-run shot off of Nick Martinez in the third inning. After a four-game hitless drought, the rookie infielder has seven hits, including three for extra bases, over his last three games. With a .387/.472/.677 slash line through 10 games, Gorman looks like a staple in St. Louis' lineup.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Dealing with leg injury

Bellinger was scratched from Monday's starting lineup against the Pirates due to left leg tightness. It's unclear as to when Bellinger suffered the injury, but he will be considered day-to-day until more information on his status moving forward is released by the team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Meyers: Progresses to playing defense

Meyers (shoulder) played center field in an extended spring training game Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Meyers has been playing in extended spring training games as the designated hitter for a week and a half, but Saturday's matchup marked the first time that he had played defense in West Palm Beach. It's not yet clear when the 25-year-old will be able to begin a rehab assignment, but he's made good progress recently.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

White Sox's Kendall Graveman: Absent for Toronto series

Graveman was placed on the restricted list Monday. The move comes on the eve of a three-game series in Toronto, indicating that Graveman made himself ineligible to cross the Canadian border by declining to vaccinate himself against COVID-19. He'll presumably return to the roster Friday when the team heads to Tampa Bay.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Tagged with loss, blown save

Knebel (1-4) took the loss and blown save during Sunday's 5-4 defeat at the hands of the Mets, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk with two strikeouts in 1.1 innings. After Philadelphia took the lead in the eighth inning, Knebel served up a game-tying Nick...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Joining rotation Monday

The Cardinals plan to call up Naughton from Triple-A Memphis and have him start Monday's game against the Padres in St. Louis, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. St. Louis will have to move a player off the 26-man active roster to clear a spot for Naughton, who is poised to rejoin the big club after a week-and-a-half-long stint in the minors. Between his 13 outings in the majors and at Triple-A this season, Naughton hasn't pitched more than 3.1 innings, so he'll likely have a strict cap on his pitch count Monday. Whether he sticks in the rotation beyond Monday may hinge on the availability of Steven Matz (shoulder), who resumed throwing Sunday and could be ready to return from the 15-day injured list in the first week of June.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Finals: Warriors vs. Celtics prediction, odds, line, Game 1 picks from model on 88-59 run

The Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors clash in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Thursday night. Boston defeated the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Miami Heat on their way to the finals. On the other side, Golden State beat the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and the Dallas Mavericks to make their sixth finals in the last eight years.
BOSTON, MA

