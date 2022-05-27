ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China's yuan firms in volatile trade, economic slowdown concerns linger

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

SHANGHAI, May 27 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed against a weakening dollar on Friday, after swinging sharply between gains and losses, and was set for a weekly drop against the greenback as new data highlighted the challenges confronting the country's economy. The global dollar index has extended a fall from a 20-year high this week, hitting a one-month low of 101.43 on Friday as traders reconsidered bets on aggressive tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve. But the yuan's gains have not kept pace as coronavirus lockdowns continue to hobble activity in the world's second-largest economy. Profits at China's industrial firms fell at their fastest pace in two years in April, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday, with high raw material prices and supply chain chaos caused by COVID-19 curbs squeezing margins and disrupting factory activity. Traders said market worries about the lack of economic momentum domestically would keep the yuan under pressure, but diverging investor views were heightening exchange rate volatility. "Overseas the feeling is China's economy is weak. The offshore yuan is biased weaker and that's dragging on the onshore yuan," said a trader at a Chinese bank. "At the moment the yuan is swinging back and forth too much, and even if you're positioned right you're not necessarily making money." On Friday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's daily midpoint at 6.7387 per dollar, its softest in a week. Onshore spot yuan opened at 6.7600 per dollar, its weakest point of the day before firming nearly 400 pips to 6.7205. By midday its gains had moderated and it was changing hands at 6.7365 per dollar, just 14 pips firmer than Thursday's late session close. The offshore yuan strengthened to 6.756 per dollar. Raymond Yeung, Greater China chief economist at ANZ, said that China's lockdowns have been one of the key contributing factors to recent weakness in global equities and FX volatility, with recent large consecutive monthly outflows from yuan bonds pushing the currency down further. That may continue amid Chinese President Xi Jinping's insistence on maintaining the country's stringent zero-COVID policy. "Even with small number of cases ... the authorities may call for high-intensity restrictions that will dampen economic activities, posing a major policy uncertainty in the region," he said in a note. The yuan market at 4:00AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.7387 6.6766 -0.92% Spot yuan 6.7365 6.7379 0.02% Divergence from -0.03% midpoint* Spot change YTD -5.66% Spot change since 2005 22.86% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 101.511 101.829 -0.3 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.756 -0.29% * Offshore 6.777 -0.57% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Jindong Zhang Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

China reportedly found massive amounts of uranium at a depth of 10,000 feet

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, nuclear authorities in China discovered rich uranium deposits at shallow depths below the Earth. The discovery, which is being touted as a breakthrough for the country's national security, could also change the scientific community's understanding of uranium formation, providing a new avenue for uranium detection worldwide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Record high inflation pushes eurozone shares to session lows

May 31 (Reuters) - Eurozone shares hit session lows on Tuesday after data showed inflation rose to a record high in May, spurring bets of bigger interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB). Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated to 8.1% in May from 7.4%...
BUSINESS
Reuters

South Africa's rand steady ahead of unemployment, trade data

JOHANNESBURG, May 31 (Reuters) - The South African rand steadied against the U.S. dollar early on Tuesday, ahead of the release of first-quarter unemployment data and the latest trade balance figures. At 0615 GMT, the rand traded at 15.4800 against the dollar, near its previous close of around 15.4700. Statistics...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#U S Federal Reserve#The U S Federal Reserve#Chinese#Pboc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 31 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

India asked to supply more than 1.5 mln tonnes wheat

NEW DELHI, May 30 (Reuters) - India has received requests for the supply of more than 1.5 million tonnes of wheat from several countries that need the staple to overcome shortages triggered by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, trade and government sources said on Monday. "More than half a...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Thai economy improves in May on easing COVID curbs - central bank

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s economic activity in May showed gradual improvement as concerns about the pandemic receded and restrictions eased, the central bank said on Tuesday. Issues to be monitored, however, include an increase in costs and prices, shortages of production parts and a recovery in the vital tourism...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Japan drops target date to balance budget in mid-year draft roadmap

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Japan dropped a timeframe for balancing its primary budget in a draft mid-year economic policy roadmap on Tuesday, in an apparent move to meet growing calls for stimulus spending to reflate the pandemic-hit economy. The mid-year draft is Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's first since taking...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China to halve purchase tax for small-engine cars

SHANGHAI, May 31 (Reuters) - China's purchase tax for small-engine cars will be halved, the s Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday, in a move to boost auto sales and support an economy damaged by locked downs imposed in major cities to stamp out outbreaks of COVID-19 . The government...
WORLD
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-FX steady in data-heavy session; Zloty outperforms CEE

* Turkish annual economic growth surges 7.3% in Q1. * Hungary central bank seen slowing rate hikes - poll. * Turkish trade deficit nearly doubles in April as imports soar. May 31 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty outperformed its central European peers on Tuesday following the country’s first-quarter growth of 8.5%, while emerging market shares gained for a fifth session as Chinese stocks advanced on easing COVID-19 curbs in Shanghai.
CURRENCIES
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip as risk appetite climbs

May 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased slightly on Monday, as investors turned to riskier assets in Asia, although a weakened dollar provided some support to greenback-priced bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,849.37 per ounce, as of 0044 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,848.50. * Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Monday while the dollar was pinned near five-week lows as investors wagered on an eventual slowdown in U.S. monetary tightening, albeit after sharp hikes in June and July. * A weaker dollar makes bullion more attractive for buyers holding other currencies. * Higher short-term U.S. interest rates and bond yields raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields nothing. * Gold prices edged up on Friday and posted a second consecutive weekly gain, propped up by a pullback in the dollar and U.S Treasury yields, while fears of aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve subsided. * U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in April as households boosted purchases of goods and services, and the increase in inflation slowed, which could underpin economic growth in the second quarter amid rising fears of a recession. * Speculators raised their net long COMEX gold position in the week to May 24, data showed on Friday. * Federal government offices, stock and bond markets, and the Federal Reserve will be closed on Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday in the United States. * Spot silver dipped 0.2% to $22.05 per ounce, and platinum slipped 0.2% to $951.81, while palladium rose 0.1% to $2,065.02. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 EU Consumer Confidence Final May 1200 Germany CPI Prelim YY May 1200 Germany HICP Prelim YY May (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
BUSINESS
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures slip on inflation fears, eyes on Powell-Biden talks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Futures down: Dow 0.50%, S&P 0.43%, Nasdaq 0.06%. May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday as soaring oil prices and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official spooked investors, with focus turning to talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the day.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

459K+
Followers
334K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy