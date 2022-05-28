ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine war – live: Russia claims capture of railway hub key to next phase in Donbas

By Lamiat Sabin,Jane Dalton,Vishwam Sankaran and Andy Gregory
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I0S6r_0frzZ11R00

Russia has claimed to have seized control of Lyman after days of fighting over the Ukrainian town, which is believed to be key to the next phase of Moscow’s assault in the Donbas region.

In his late-night address on Friday, Ukraine ’s Volodymyr Zelensky had declared: “If the occupiers think that Lyman and Sievierodonetsk will be theirs, they are wrong. Donbas will be Ukrainian.”

But the UK’s Ministry of Defence said it was “likely” that Vladimir Putin ’s forces had captured most of the town of Lyman, “in what is likely a preliminary operation for the next stage of Russia’s Donbas offensive”.

Securing Lyman, a “strategically important” railway hub with access to bridges across the Siverskyy Donets River, would give Moscow an advantage when it eventually seeks to advance on the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, the ministry said.

But Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov claimed that Russia’s aggressive push in Donbas could backfire, as it is deploying 50-year-old T-62 tanks in the country’s east, “which means that the second army of the world has run out of modernised equipment”.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#Kyiv#Ukrainian#Ministry Of Defence
The US Sun

Putin would need to send in 600,000 troops and may be forced to launch nuke to defeat Ukraine, warns ex-NATO commander

VLADIMIR Putin could escalate the war in Ukraine by sending in 600,000 troops and may decide to launch a tactical nuclear strike, a former NATO commander has warned. Sir James Everard, who served as NATO's Deputy Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, said the only way out for Putin now was to "significantly escalate" his forces in Ukraine or send in the nukes.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin TV Names the Country Putin Will Invade Next

While some in the West are pondering what kind of a concessions would allow Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin “to save face” in Ukraine, leading Russian lawmakers and top propagandists are advocating smashing the West, which they say is Russia’s ultimate target. On the state TV show 60...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

676K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy