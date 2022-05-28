Ukraine war – live: Russia claims capture of railway hub key to next phase in Donbas

Russia has claimed to have seized control of Lyman after days of fighting over the Ukrainian town, which is believed to be key to the next phase of Moscow’s assault in the Donbas region.

In his late-night address on Friday, Ukraine ’s Volodymyr Zelensky had declared: “If the occupiers think that Lyman and Sievierodonetsk will be theirs, they are wrong. Donbas will be Ukrainian.”

But the UK’s Ministry of Defence said it was “likely” that Vladimir Putin ’s forces had captured most of the town of Lyman, “in what is likely a preliminary operation for the next stage of Russia’s Donbas offensive”.

Securing Lyman, a “strategically important” railway hub with access to bridges across the Siverskyy Donets River, would give Moscow an advantage when it eventually seeks to advance on the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, the ministry said.

But Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov claimed that Russia’s aggressive push in Donbas could backfire, as it is deploying 50-year-old T-62 tanks in the country’s east, “which means that the second army of the world has run out of modernised equipment”.