Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office investigating school threat

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says they are aware of and investigating a school threat made via Snapchat that mentions "RHS".

Sheriff officials say that people should be aware that there are plenty of schools named "RHS" throughout the country.

Officials will be working with SMJUHSD to find the source of the post.

A heightened law enforcement presence may be observed in school zones.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the Snapchat user with the account name "shootingRHSnext" is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at (805) 683-2724.